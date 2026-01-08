WhatsApp Adds Member Tags, Text Stickers, And Event Reminders To Group Chats

WhatsApp is rolling out new features for group chats, introducing member tags, text based stickers, and event reminders as it continues to expand tools designed to help users manage conversations and coordination within groups.

The updates were announced on Wednesday and are being made available as part of WhatsApp’s ongoing effort to improve group functionality alongside existing communication features.

Member Tags For Group Context

With member tags, users can assign a label that provides context about who they are within a specific group chat. The tag can change from group to group, allowing someone to appear as “Anna’s Dad” in a family chat and “Goalkeeper” in a sports group.

WhatsApp said the feature is intended to help group members quickly understand each other’s roles, particularly in larger or more active chats.

Text Stickers From Any Word

WhatsApp is also adding support for text stickers. Users can create a sticker from any word by entering text into the Sticker Search tool.

The newly created text stickers can be saved directly to a user’s sticker packs without needing to send them in a conversation first. The feature expands WhatsApp’s existing sticker tools by allowing on the fly customization using plain text.

Event Reminders Inside Group Chats

Another addition is event reminders for group chats. When users create and send an event within a group, they can now set custom reminders for invitees.

The reminders are designed to help participants keep track of upcoming events without relying on external calendar apps or follow up messages.

Part Of Broader Group Chat Expansion

The new features build on recent updates to WhatsApp group chats, which already include the ability to share files up to 2GB, send HD photos and videos, share screens, and start voice chats within groups.

WhatsApp is owned by Meta and has been steadily adding tools aimed at making group communication more flexible and feature rich.

