The Cancerkit Recognized as Best Cancer Treatment Journal for Patients in the US 2025

The Birth of The Cancerkit

The Cancerkit is a cancer treatment journal created to help patients organize treatment-related information throughout care. It was founded by Iselin Johannessen following her own experience navigating the complexities of cancer treatment.

Diagnosed with stage II triple-negative breast cancer at the age of 35, Iselin underwent chemotherapy, surgery, radiation, and immunotherapy. During treatment, she encountered the practical challenges of managing appointments, medications, side effects, and medical information. The Cancerkit was developed in response to those challenges, providing a structured format for tracking and organizing essential details during treatment.

Addressing Real Challenges with Practical Design

Unlike conventional planners or journals, The Cancerkit was designed specifically with cancer patients in mind. The tool combines structured medical tracking with space for reflection and emotional grounding, offering a way for patients to keep track of appointments, medications, symptoms, and critical health details. It also addresses the cognitive fatigue many patients experience, often referred to as “chemo brain,” by providing easy-to-use pages that are both functional and calming.

Iselin’s experience of cancer treatment-related cognitive overload and emotional exhaustion guided the creation of each section of the journal. The Cancerkit was intentionally crafted to not overwhelm users, maintaining a delicate balance between medical structure and compassionate design.

Empowering Cancer Patients with Clarity and Control

The importance of structure and clarity during cancer treatment cannot be overstated. Patients are often overwhelmed with information, from managing treatments and side effects to coordinating appointments with their medical teams. The Cancerkit helps by creating a clear and organized method for tracking essential data, allowing patients to feel more prepared and confident in medical conversations.

The thoughtful design also creates an environment of emotional support without resorting to oversimplification or forced positivity. Iselin emphasizes, “When I was going through treatment, I didn’t need more advice or empty reassurance, I needed clarity. I needed structure. I needed something to help me hold all the information my brain simply couldn’t.”

Patients using The Cancerkit report feeling more grounded, more organized, and less overwhelmed. As Iselin shares, “The Cancerkit wasn’t created to make cancer feel positive. It was created to make it feel more manageable.”

More Than a Journal: Affirmation Cards for Emotional Support

In addition to the journal, The Cancerkit also offers a set of affirmation cards designed to provide emotional support throughout treatment. These cards offer simple yet powerful affirmations to help patients stay grounded and focused. They are designed to sit alongside treatment, offering realistic emotional support without sugarcoating the reality of cancer.

The affirmation cards provide an additional layer of support that complements the structured approach of the journal. They are a reminder to patients that while their cancer journey is undeniably difficult, they are not alone, and there are tangible ways to feel more in control.

The Cancerkit’s Growing Global Reach

What started as a personal solution has now become a tool used by cancer patients worldwide, including in the US, UK, Australia, and New Zealand. The Cancerkit has been embraced not only by patients but also by their loved ones who are seeking a meaningful way to support their friends and family members during their treatment journey.

Often gifted by loved ones, The Cancerkit represents a shift in how we support cancer patients. It’s no longer about offering vague, well-meaning advice but providing a practical tool that helps patients regain structure and emotional stability in the face of overwhelming circumstances.

Recent Recognition: Best Cancer Treatment Journal for Patients in the US 2025

The Cancerkit’s commitment to providing practical support to cancer patients has been formally recognized with the award for Best Cancer Treatment Journal for Patients in the US 2025 by Best of Best Review. This recognition reflects the journal’s practical design and its focus on helping patients manage treatment related information in a clear and organized manner. The Cancerkit stood out for its ability to combine medical tracking with mental and emotional well-being, designed to help patients stay organized and in control throughout their treatment.

This recognition reflects the journal’s dedication to quality, functionality, and compassion. By addressing not only the logistical challenges of cancer treatment but also the emotional strain that patients endure, The Cancerkit has solidified its role as a vital companion for individuals navigating the complexities of cancer care.

About The Cancerkit

Founded by Iselin Johannessen, The Cancerkit is a brand that understands cancer treatment from the inside. After being diagnosed with stage II triple-negative breast cancer, Iselin created The Cancerkit to help cancer patients manage their treatment journey with structure, clarity, and emotional support. The Cancerkit is designed to be a practical, comforting tool that addresses the specific challenges faced by cancer patients, combining medical tracking with mental and emotional grounding. The product is now used by cancer patients worldwide and has been praised for its thoughtful design and personal touch.

For more information, visit The Cancerkit .

Media Contact

Iselin Johannessen

The Cancerkit

Founder

Email: contact@thecancerkit.com

Website

Instagram

Facebook