Local Real Estate Leads Introduces Pay-Per-Close, a Program Designed to Improve Lead Generation Efficiency for Realtors Nationwide

Local Real Estate Leads , a performance-based lead generation company for realtors, is excited to introduce its new Pay-Per-Close Program , a unique lead generation service that is redefining how agents generate exclusive buyer and seller leads with zero upfront costs. Built specifically for full-time real estate professionals, the new program ensures that agents only pay a flat fee after a transaction closes, eliminating the financial risk associated with lead generation.

As customer acquisition costs rise and lead generation becomes more complex in the digital age, Local Real Estate Leads, through this new program, is establishing itself as the trusted partner for realtors all over the country. The performance-based lead generation company provides realtors with a steady stream of exclusive, high-intent buyer and seller leads qualified through advanced AI-assistance. The company also guarantees exclusivity, assigning each lead to only one agent in their county.

Local Real Estate Leads’ Pay-Per-Close Program stands out for its performance-based pricing model, exclusive leads, real-time hot lead alerts, automation, fast onboarding, and support. Through this model, Local Real Estate Leads is removing financial risk from lead generation, guaranteeing predictable deal flow every month, ensuring higher close rates, facilitating better lead follow-up, and moving real estate agents into a new era of more efficient lead generation and qualification, with no prospecting or cold calling. Moreover, the company helps agents stay organized with its required CRM that includes call recordings, automated follow-up, and accountability tools.

Beyond simplifying and automating lead generation at no upfront cost, Local Real Estate Leads provides county-specific market data to help agents understand competitiveness and the lead volumes they need to succeed in their local areas. The company combines technology with market expertise and agent support to help agents grow their business with qualified leads .

“We are excited to introduce our new Pay-Per-Close program,” said Kevin Pheley, the founder of Local Real Estate Leads. “We built this program for full-time agents who want to increase their lead volumes with no retainers, upfront costs or gambling on ads.”

As the company’s flagship program, Pay-Per-Close has gained significant traction with over 3000 agent partners and tens of thousands of leads generated each month. Testimonials from agents working with Local Real Estate Leads attest to the efficiency of the Pay-Per-Close Program, sharing that the approach has been a game-changer for their businesses.

Local Real Estate Leads is currently accepting agent applications to join the program. However, each agent is vetted to ensure that only experienced and committed professionals qualify for the limited spots available per county. According to Kevin Pheley, this is to ensure that the quality of leads is maintained.

“We want to ensure that every agent working with us receives exclusive leads in their county. Our guarantee to them is that we only get paid when they close.”

For more information about Local Real Estate Leads or to apply to join the program, visit www.localrealestateleads.net .