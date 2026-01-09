City Gates Construction Marks 24th Anniversary with Industry Recognition and Continued Excellence

City Gates Construction: A Legacy of Excellence in Commercial Construction

Founded in 2001 by Rizek Khalifeh, City Gates Construction has firmly established itself as a premier commercial contractor in New Jersey. With nearly 24 years of expertise, City Gates has completed over 40 successful projects, solidifying its reputation as a trusted leader in commercial, institutional, and public works construction.

A Commitment to Excellence

City Gates Construction is renowned for its commitment to quality, safety, craftsmanship, and sustainability. The company’s core values, which emphasize the highest standards of service and client satisfaction, drive its success across diverse sectors.

“We take pride in transforming buildings to meet the specific needs of our clients,” said Rizek Khalifeh, Founder of City Gates Construction. “Our general contractors oversee every phase of the project to ensure top-quality workmanship, always meeting deadlines and exceeding expectations.”

Prioritizing Safety and Quality Craftsmanship

City Gates places a high priority on the safety of its workforce. Adhering to stringent OSHA standards, the company ensures that all job sites are compliant with the latest safety protocols. The commitment to maintaining a safe environment is complemented by an emphasis on quality craftsmanship, with each project using the finest materials and skilled tradespeople.

Specialized Expertise for Diverse Projects

City Gates excels in various construction sectors, offering services tailored to client needs, including:

Commercial Contractors: Expertise in building office spaces, retail locations, and commercial properties.

Institutional Contractors: Extensive experience in constructing schools, healthcare facilities, and other public works.

General Contractors: Handling budgeting, scheduling, project management, and subcontractor coordination with efficiency and precision.

The company’s ability to handle complex projects with specialized requirements has contributed to its growing list of satisfied clients.

Collaboration, Innovation, and Sustainability

City Gates fosters a collaborative environment, working closely with all project stakeholders, including designers, engineers, and subcontractors, to ensure smooth project execution. Embracing innovation, City Gates utilizes the latest construction techniques and technology to enhance precision, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness. Additionally, the company is committed to sustainable construction practices, incorporating green materials, energy-efficient systems, and waste-reducing strategies into its projects.

New Jersey’s Trusted Contractor

Focusing exclusively on New Jersey, City Gates has built a strong understanding of local regulations and market needs. This expertise has positioned the company as a trusted contractor for businesses, educational institutions, and government agencies across the state.

Recent Recognition: Best Construction Company for Large-Scale Projects in New Jersey of 2025

In January 2026, City Gates Construction was honored with the prestigious title of Best Construction Company for Large-Scale Projects in New Jersey of 2025 . This recognition highlights the company’s leadership in handling high-value projects, including schools, commercial buildings, and large-scale institutional structures.

The award underscores City Gates’ continued dedication to delivering exceptional results. It reflects the company’s consistent ability to meet complex project demands, demonstrating their focus on quality, client satisfaction, and operational excellence.

Client Testimonials Reflecting Quality and Trust

City Gates Construction’s clients continually praise the company for its professionalism and commitment to quality. Longtime client Amy M. shares, “I’ve been impressed with their professionalism and the quality of their work. They are top-notch!” Gwendolyn D., another satisfied client, adds, “City Gates provides exceptional service, and I highly recommend them. Their commitment to excellence is evident in everything they do.”

Looking to the Future

As City Gates Construction celebrates its 24th anniversary, the company remains committed to expanding its presence and continuing its legacy of excellence. With a skilled team and a reputation for delivering high-quality results, City Gates is poised to remain a leader in the commercial and institutional construction sectors.

Founded by Rizek Khalifeh in 2001, City Gates Construction is a trusted provider of commercial and institutional construction services in New Jersey. Known for its expertise in large-scale projects, the company emphasizes high-quality workmanship, professional project management, and on-time completion. City Gates Construction continues to build lasting relationships with clients, making it a go-to partner for businesses, educational institutions, and government agencies in New Jersey.

