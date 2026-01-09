Hernán Simó Receives Best Digital Artist Award in Argentina and Best Digital Art Award at Qatar International Art Festival 2025

A Rising Star in Digital Art: Hernán Simó’s Breakthrough at QIAF 2025

In December 2025, in Doha, Hernán Simó, an Argentine digital artist, received the prestigious Best Digital Art Award at the Qatar International Art Festival (QIAF), marking a significant milestone in his growing international career. This recognition affirms Simó’s position as a leading voice in the emerging field of digital art, further establishing his reputation on the global stage.

Simó’s artwork delves into themes of spirituality, light, and metaphysical concepts, blending these with cutting-edge digital techniques. His creative approach integrates sacred geometry, celestial imagery, and luminous abstraction, inviting viewers to explore the invisible forces that shape our lives. The Best Digital Art Award at QIAF 2025 highlights his ability to connect deeply with diverse audiences through a visual language that resonates on a universal level.

Award Recognition and New Milestones

Simó has recently been honored with the Best Digital Artist Award in Argentina for 2025 . This prestigious accolade from Best of Best Review recognizes his exceptional contribution to the art world, which seamlessly combines technology, spirituality, and fine art. His visual works are celebrated not only for their technical excellence but also for their profound metaphysical and emotional depth. This award further emphasizes Simó’s influence in the digital art world, following his recognition at QIAF and his ongoing global presence.

The Art of Hernán Simó: Merging Technology and Spirituality

Hernán Simó’s artistic practice is grounded in the belief that digital art is more than a technological innovation; it is a powerful medium for transcendent expression. While the digital art scene often focuses on fleeting trends and technological novelty, Simó’s work aims to engage audiences on a deeper emotional and spiritual level.

His pieces combine refined digital craftsmanship with rich symbolic content, often drawing from sacred geometry, archetypes, and celestial motifs. The result is a cohesive visual language that evokes beauty, contemplation, and connection. Through his use of light, energy, and luminous abstraction, Simó creates artworks that transcend mere visual appeal to offer an immersive experience, one that elevates and inspires.

For Simó, digital tools are not just a means of production, but a channel for metaphysical exploration. His art invites reflection on universal themes such as consciousness, healing, faith, and inner strength. Each work functions not only as a piece of visual art but as a visual narrative meant to evoke a deeper connection between the viewer and the broader cosmos.

Award-Winning Recognition at QIAF

The Best Digital Art Award at the Qatar International Art Festival in December 2025 marked a pivotal moment in Hernán Simó’s career, establishing him as a global artist and highlighting his innovative, boundary-transcending digital art.

This recognition at QIAF is a testament to Simó’s unique artistic vision and its resonance with both contemporary art lovers and digital art collectors. It marks an important step forward in his career, following previous exhibitions in Buenos Aires and Miami. His work has now found a broader international audience, particularly in the Middle East, where themes of light and spiritual symbolism have long been a central part of the cultural conversation.

The Intersection of Fine Art and Digital Innovation

One of the most compelling aspects of Simó’s practice is his ability to bridge the gap between traditional fine art and digital innovation. In addition to his exhibitions, Simó presents his works in hybrid formats offering limited digital editions alongside Collector’s Editions that combine museum-quality fine art prints with blockchain-based NFTs. This hybrid approach blends the tactile presence of physical art with the flexibility and authenticity of digital ownership.

By embracing blockchain technology, Simó ensures that his works, whether digital or physical, are verifiable, authentic, and secure. The integration of NFTs into his offerings provides collectors with an innovative way to engage with his art while preserving the long-standing values of rarity and provenance that have traditionally defined the art world.

An Artist with a Growing Global Presence

Simó’s international recognition grows with the Best Digital Art Award at QIAF, solidifying his status in the field. His work, showcased in galleries in Buenos Aires and Miami, will be featured in upcoming exhibitions in Crete and Monaco, expanding his global reach.

As a contemporary digital artist, Simó stands out not just for his innovative use of technology but for the depth and intentionality behind his creations. His work offers a refreshing contrast to the fast-paced, trend-driven world of digital art, prioritizing spiritual depth, beauty, and emotional resonance over fleeting novelty.

The Future of Collecting Hernán Simó’s Art

For collectors, Hernán Simó’s work represents a rare opportunity to engage with a rising artist whose career is just beginning to take off. With exhibitions in major international cities and a strong presence in the digital art space, Simó offers collectors a chance to acquire art that will not only hold aesthetic value but will also grow in cultural and financial significance over time.

Simó’s unique approach to digital ownership, through the hybrid model of physical prints and blockchain-based NFTs, provides collectors with flexible options to engage with his work in a way that aligns with their personal collecting goals. Whether acquiring a tangible piece or investing in a digital asset, collectors are purchasing more than just a work of art—they are investing in the future of digital fine art and supporting an artist whose voice will continue to shape the landscape of contemporary art.

Expanding Horizons: Arte en Contraste Television Project

Furthermore, Hernán Simó is currently working on a television project titled Arte en Contraste, alongside his sister Mariela Simó, also an accomplished artist. The show explores the points of convergence and divergence between traditional art and digital art, presenting an open, thoughtful dialogue that bridges generations, techniques, and creative philosophies. Through conversations, visual analysis, and shared artistic processes, Arte en Contraste aims to demystify digital art while honoring the foundations of classical and contemporary traditional practices. The program is scheduled to air in 2026 on the multimedia portal Al Ritmo de Miami, produced by Eduardo Pérez Guerrero, and will be available across all major platforms, including Apple TV, Android TV, Samsung TV, Roku, and others, further expanding Hernán Simó’s reach into international cultural and media audiences.

About Hernán Simó

Hernán Simó is an Argentine digital artist whose work merges contemporary digital aesthetics with spiritual symbolism. His art, defined by luminous abstraction, sacred geometry, and metaphysical concepts, creates visual narratives designed to elevate consciousness and foster a deeper connection to universal themes. Simó’s work has been exhibited in prestigious global art festivals, including the Qatar International Art Festival (QIAF), where he was honored with the Best Digital Art Award in 2025. His practice bridges traditional fine art values with digital innovation, offering collectors both physical fine art prints and blockchain-based NFTs.

