Breana Powers: Entrepreneur, Advocate, and Innovator Announces Expansion Plans for Utah-Based Wellness Business

Breana Powers, a prominent figure in wellness, media management, and mental health advocacy, announces plans to expand her business ventures in Utah. Powers, known for her commitment to improving lives through education, wellness, and empowerment, plans to extend her services to St. George, Utah. Her vision involves integrating advanced wellness treatments with an expansive yoga and fitness space inspired by the region’s natural beauty.

Empowering Through Entrepreneurship

Breana Powers is not only an advocate for change but also a successful entrepreneur with a flourishing wellness business in Salt Lake City, Utah. After years of personal and professional growth, Powers established her own media management and healthy lifestyle coaching company in 2021. Her business offers a range of services, including marketing consultation, fitness instruction, and permanent makeup, leveraging her diverse certifications in these areas.

With over 10 certifications, Powers’ business has grown into a successful establishment strategically located near Utah’s Gateway Mall, a cultural hub known for community events and entertainment. This expansion marks a major milestone for her, as she seeks to provide innovative wellness services to a broader audience.

A Vision for Wellness and Innovation in St. George

Breana Powers is setting her sights on St. George, Utah, where she aims to open a new wellness space that will include cutting-edge therapies like red light therapy integrated with yoga and fitness practices. The space, designed with floor-to-ceiling glass windows showcasing the scenic orange mountains of southern Utah, will create a peaceful yet invigorating environment for clients. Powers’ concept is rooted in holistic wellness, offering services that promote both physical and mental health in a tranquil, natural setting.

Powers’ vision for this new space reflects her commitment to wellness innovation, where clients can benefit from unique services tailored to enhance both body and mind. “I want to create a space where people can heal, grow, and transform, surrounded by the beauty of Utah’s landscape,” she says.

Championing Advocacy and Education

Beyond her entrepreneurial ventures, Powers has a long-standing commitment to advocacy, particularly in mental health awareness and domestic violence education. She has been featured on prominent Utah media platforms such as Good Things Utah, where she shared her personal experiences and insights on overcoming adversity. These appearances have allowed her to amplify critical conversations about mental health and domestic abuse, using her platform to help others who are navigating similar challenges.

In addition to her media presence, Breana Powers has launched Unity Crew Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting adult foster youth and survivors of domestic violence. The foundation offers mentorship programs, educational resources, and career development opportunities, including certifications in various fields. Graduates of the program are even provided with rent-free booth space to launch their careers, furthering Powers’ mission to uplift and empower underserved communities.

Recognition in the Fashion and Media World

A multifaceted individual, Breana Powers’ success extends beyond the wellness and advocacy sectors. She has gained international recognition in the fashion industry, having been featured in various fashion publications, including Surreal Fashion Magazine and Sappy Fashion Mag. These features highlight Powers’ versatility as both a businesswoman and a media personality.

Her background in modeling, combined with her certifications and experience in permanent makeup and beauty services, positions her as a leader in the beauty and wellness industries. Powers has earned accolades not only for her business achievements but also for her dedication to providing high-quality services to her clients, making her a respected figure in Utah’s entrepreneurial community.

Looking to the Future

As Powers moves forward with her expansion into St. George, her focus remains on providing innovative and inclusive wellness solutions. She aims to create spaces that not only cater to physical health but also provide mental and emotional support for those in need. With plans to expand her nonprofit foundation and introduce new wellness therapies, Breana Powers is positioned to continue making a significant impact both locally and beyond.

Her story is one of resilience, growth, and a relentless drive to help others. Whether through her business, advocacy work, or nonprofit foundation, Powers continues to inspire and empower those around her.

About Breana Powers

Breana Powers is a public figure, entrepreneur, and advocate based in Salt Lake City, Utah. She founded her business in media management and lifestyle coaching in 2021, offering a wide range of wellness services. Powers is also the founder of Unity Crew Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting adult foster youth and domestic violence survivors. With numerous certifications in health and wellness disciplines and international recognition in fashion, Powers is a leader in her field, dedicated to empowering and uplifting others.

