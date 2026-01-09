Clicks Debuts Communicator Phone With Physical Keyboard And Android 16 At CES

Clicks Technology has introduced its first smartphone, the $499 Communicator, alongside a $79 slide-out physical keyboard accessory, positioning both products around tactile input and messaging while reviving design elements associated with earlier keyboard-focused phones.

Hands-On Look At The Communicator Prototype

At CES, TechCrunch spoke with Jeff Gadway, chief marketing officer and co-founder of Clicks Technology, and tested a prototype of the Communicator smartphone. The device pairs a BlackBerry-style physical keyboard with a touchscreen designed for messaging and everyday use.

The Communicator runs Android 16, allowing it to support standard Android applications. Clicks has partnered with Niagara Launcher, which presents apps on a streamlined home screen, with additional apps accessible through a scrollable list.

Gadway said early reception to both the phone and the standalone keyboard has exceeded expectations. While he did not disclose sales figures, he said the company averaged one sale every 6.5 seconds across both products during the previous week.

Hardware Design And Build Details

Although the prototype shown was not fully functional, it matches the size and weight of the final device planned for shipment later this year. The phone includes 256GB of onboard storage, expandable via microSD card up to 2TB. It features a 4,000mAh silicon-carbon battery and weighs about 170 grams, or roughly 6 ounces. A nano-SIM slot is located beneath the removable back.

The Communicator supports interchangeable back covers, allowing users to change the phone’s appearance. The final covers will include a small notch at the top and a finger pick at the bottom, which were not present on the prototype unit.

Gadway said the company finalized the phone’s shape after testing dozens of 3D-printed designs. The selected version uses a contoured back to improve grip and handling. The screen is slightly elevated above the body, and the curved chin creates a recess that helps protect the keyboard when the phone is placed face down.

Keyboard And Notification Features

The Communicator includes a light-up side button called the Signal Light. It can be configured to display different colors or patterns for notifications from specific contacts, groups, or apps, allowing users to identify important messages without checking the screen.

The physical keys on the prototype provide tactile feedback, though Gadway said the final version may feel more clicky. The team is still deciding between key pressures of 110, 120, or 130 grams, with higher pressure currently favored based on feedback. Gadway said softer keys may be more approachable for new users, while faster typists often prefer firmer feedback.

The keyboard and touchscreen sit at the same vertical height, enabling smooth movement between typing and touch input.

Camera, Performance, And Display Specifications

The phone includes a fixed-focus, hole-punch front camera capable of capturing 24-megapixel photos. The rear camera supports both optical and electronic image stabilization and captures 50-megapixel images.

Powering the device is a 4-nanometer MediaTek 5G IoT processor paired with 8GB of RAM. The display measures 4.03 inches and uses an AMOLED panel with a resolution of 1,080 x 1,200.

Wired charging is supported at up to 18 watts, with wireless charging available at up to 15 watts. The phone is Qi compatible and Android Strongbox-ready. It also includes GPS and NFC support.

Clicks said the Communicator will receive five years of security updates and Android version updates through Android 20. The company expects the device to ship in the second half of 2026.

Featured image credits: Clicks

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.