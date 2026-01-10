DMR News

Disney Plans Short-Form Video Feed For Disney+ To Increase Daily Use

Jolyen

Jan 10, 2026

Disney plans to introduce short-form video content on Disney+ in the U.S. later this year, adding a vertically oriented viewing option aimed at increasing how often subscribers open the streaming service.

Announcement Made At CES 2026 Event

Disney revealed the plan during its Tech + Data Showcase at CES 2026. The company said the new experience is designed to support daily engagement by offering shorter video formats alongside its existing catalog of films and series.

In a blog post accompanying the announcement, Disney said the feature will evolve over time as it expands across news and entertainment, while offering a more personalized and dynamic experience within Disney+.

Types Of Content Under Consideration

Disney told Deadline that the short-form videos may include original content created specifically for the format, repurposed clips previously shared on social platforms, scenes from television shows or movies, or a mix of these formats.

The company has not disclosed how the content will be presented within the app or whether it will appear as a dedicated tab, feed, or integrated viewing option.

Focus On Vertical Video And User Behavior

Erin Teague, executive vice president of product management for Disney Entertainment and ESPN, said the company is approaching vertical video with attention to how users already interact with content.

“We’re obviously thinking about integrating vertical video in ways that are native to core user behaviors,” Teague told Deadline. “So, it won’t be a kind of a disjointed, random experience.”

Related Moves Across Disney Properties

The Disney+ update follows a similar rollout within the ESPN app, where Disney launched a personalized vertical video feed last year. That feature introduced short clips tailored to individual viewing habits.

Disney’s expansion of short-form video aligns with viewing habits shaped by platforms such as TikTok and Instagram Reels, where users often consume brief clips on mobile devices.

Streaming Industry Context

Disney+ will not be the first streaming service to test vertical video formats. Netflix launched a vertical video feed last year that allows users to scroll through clips from its original programming.

Disney did not provide a specific launch date or confirm whether the short-form video experience will expand beyond the U.S. market.

Featured image credits: ccnull.de

Jolyen

