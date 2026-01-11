DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Latest Newsbreak Technology

YouTube Adds Shorts Filter To Advanced Search And Renames Ranking Options

ByJolyen

Jan 11, 2026

YouTube Adds Shorts Filter To Advanced Search And Renames Ranking Options

YouTube has updated its advanced search tools to give users more control over search results, including a new option to filter out Shorts and changes to how ranking and engagement signals are presented.

Shorts Can Now Be Excluded From Search Results

YouTube introduced a new content-type filter that allows users to exclude Shorts from advanced search results. The change means videos that run three minutes or less can be removed from searches, making it easier to locate longer-form content.

The update addresses a common frustration among users searching for in-depth videos, where short clips often dominate results even when longer explainers are the goal. The timing follows an increase in short-form and AI-generated content on the platform, including material created using Google Veo 3, which launched last year.

Search Controls Receive Naming Changes

YouTube also renamed several options within advanced search. The “Sort By” menu is now labeled “Prioritize,” reflecting how results are ordered rather than strictly sorted.

The “View Count” option has been renamed to “Popularity.” According to YouTube, this change allows its systems to factor in additional engagement signals beyond raw views, such as watch time, when determining which videos appear more prominently in results.

Older Filters Removed

Alongside the additions and renaming, YouTube removed two existing filter options. Users can no longer search by “Upload Date – Last Hour,” and the platform has eliminated the “Sort by Rating” option from advanced search.

YouTube did not provide details on whether similar changes will be made to other parts of its search and discovery tools.

Featured image credits: Pexels

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

Related News

Razorback Construction Expands Leadership in Design-Build and CMAR Projects
Jan 11, 2026 Ethan Lin
China Investment Banking Fees Rise To $15.4 Billion In 2025 On Equity Recovery And Record Bond Issuance
Jan 11, 2026 Jolyen
NSO Group Releases New Transparency Report As Critics Question Missing Details
Jan 11, 2026 Jolyen

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2026 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801