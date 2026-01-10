Forttuna Global Excellence Awards 2025 Global Edition: Where Visionaries Forge the Future

The Forttuna Global Excellence Awards, an IP of The Forttuna Group stands as a premier international recognition platform, celebrating exceptional leadership, innovation, and societal impact across industries. Designed to honor individuals and organizations whose contributions create meaningful, lasting change, the Awards have become a global benchmark for excellence. Combining rigorous, data-driven evaluation with AI-enabled insights and expert curation, the platform identifies visionaries whose dedication and influence are reshaping communities, industries, and the world. Every year, the Awards highlight those who not only achieve extraordinary success but also inspire transformative progress, fostering a culture of innovation and purpose worldwide.

The Forttuna Global Excellence Awards program is led by Dr. Raul Handa and Aditii Handa, two visionary leaders whose influence and commitment continue to shape The Forttuna Group’s expanding global footprint. Dr. Raul Handa serves as Special Envoy to the United Nations, Stanford Seed Consultant, Global Citizen, Private Advisor, Serial Entrepreneur, Talk Show Host, Author, and 3x TEDx Speaker emphasises that excellence is defined not by the magnitude of achievements, but by sincerity of purpose and the impact we leave behind, and that when values and vision move together, leadership becomes a force that shapes the world, while Aditii Handa is a UN Representative, GEPS Women’s Ambassador, G100 UAE Country Chair, Member of the Forbes Business Council, Serial Entrepreneur, and Keynote Speaker who believes that true leadership is not about standing at the forefront, but about elevating others through purpose, integrity, and meaningful action, where recognition inspires responsibility and excellence becomes a legacy.

The 2025 Global Edition marks a defining milestone for the Awards Program, reflecting the scale, precision, and global reach that distinguish its remarkable stature. With detailed evaluation of 2.17 million digital profiles, 87,946 comprehensive interviews, and participation from 102 countries, the platform highlighted the depth and diversity of talent shaping today’s global landscape. The two-day celebration, hosted on December 5th and 6th at JA Resorts & Hotels, Soul Beach, Dubai, UAE, gathered more than 600 influential leaders, innovators, and change makers from 84 nations. The celebration served as an exceptional venue for connection, dialogue, and recognition, underscoring the Awards’ dedication to advancing international collaboration and honoring excellence at the highest level, and was also live-streamed on YouTube, reaching 10,000+ virtual viewers across both days and expanding the reach of global recognition like never before.

At the forefront of global leadership and transformative impact, Dr. Lynda Folan, Managing Director, Inspired Development Solutions Pty Ltd, and author of Leader Resilience – The New Frontier of Leadership, brings over three decades of experience guiding organizations and leaders worldwide. Her expertise spans leadership development, organizational psychology, strategic HR, and resilience, enabling high-performing teams to navigate change and cultivate sustainable growth.

Joining this circle of excellence is Joelle Machia, Co-Founder & Content Creator, Wanderers Compass, Travel Journalist, whose journey from oncology to purposeful travel has redefined experiential exploration. With decades of compassion-driven healthcare experience, she now inspires intentional travel that fosters personal growth, cross-cultural understanding, and meaningful human connection. Through storytelling and curated experiences, Joelle emphasizes that travel is not just about destinations but about discovery and empathy.

Blending science, spirituality, and media influence, Dr. Linda Salvin, MPH, PhD, Veteran Radio Talk Show Host, and Metaphysician, Creator of Wicks of Wisdom, USA, has spent over three decades guiding individuals toward clarity, healing, and purpose. Honored at the Forttuna Global Excellence Awards® – “Business Woman of the Year USA” in Entertainment and Media (2024), she merges medical knowledge with intuitive insight to empower global audiences. Her pioneering approach in metaphysics and media demonstrates the intersection of personal transformation and thought leadership, inspiring communities across continents to embrace holistic wellbeing, spiritual growth, and actionable wisdom in navigating life and professional challenges alike.

Redefining mental health advocacy and global diplomacy, H.E. Dr. Nabhit Kapur, Permanent Representative, Pan African Intergovernmental Agency for Water and Sanitation for Africa to the United Nations, has embedded psychosocial well-being into international policy and education. Through leadership initiatives like the Peaceful Mind Foundation and World Leaders for Mental Health, he has elevated mental health as a cornerstone of sustainable development and diplomacy. Recognized globally, including with the Ghana Peace Award and Forttuna Global Excellence Award, Dr. Kapur exemplifies how strategic vision, compassion, and leadership converge to create transformative societal impact.

Innovation, security, and policy leadership converge in Dr. Ebrahim Al Alkeem, National Risk & Policy Director, Executive Office of AML & CTF, Government of UAE, whose expertise in cybersecurity, AI-driven risk management, and digital transformation fortifies financial and regulatory systems across the UAE. A thought leader in risk strategy and technological innovation, Dr. Alkeem develops solutions that prevent financial crimes and ensure organizational resilience. His work bridges engineering, policy, and practical implementation, positioning the UAE as a global model in anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing.

Equipping leaders to create lasting organizational impact, Katy (MacKinnon) Hansell, Expert Coach & Strategic Advisor, Founder, Katy Hansell Impact Partners LLC, combines over 25 years of leadership coaching, executive guidance, and strategic advisory experience. Known globally as “The Impact Whisperer”™, she empowers executives, high-performing teams, and first-time founders to achieve growth, innovation, and transformative results. Honored internationally, including as a Global Top 10 Coach Pioneering Growth and Empowerment by Vogue Daily, Katy blends her experience as a founder, consultant, and former commercial banker to guide leaders in building resilient, impactful organizations while fostering cultures that prioritize high performance, adaptability, and lasting legacy.

In healthcare innovation, Dr. Amish Purohit, Co-Founder, President, and Chief Health Officer, Arkos Health, leads strategic transformation and operational excellence in a $560M enterprise. With a career spanning two decades in healthcare, including leadership in the USAF Medical Corps and multiple healthcare systems, Dr. Purohit drives patient-focused innovation, organizational growth, and technological advancement. Recognized as a 2024 Top Healthcare Visionary and Titan 100 Healthcare Industry leader, his work exemplifies how strategic leadership can reshape the healthcare landscape globally.

Bridging legal expertise with social impact, John A. Tarantino, CEO, Iylon Precision Oncology, LLC, brings over 44 years of experience as a lawyer and thought leader. A Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers, International Academy of Trial Lawyers, and International Society of Barristers, he is recognized among America’s top legal minds. As CEO, John leads global precision oncology initiatives, providing critical insights to doctors and patients, while his TEDx talks and publications demonstrate how law, empathy, and innovation can intersect to create transformative societal and human impact.

Complementing this legacy of transformative leadership is Dr. Christiaan Oranje, The SoulMatters Mentor, Walking the RED Carpet. With decades of experience in transformational work, he supports high-net-worth individuals, senior executives, and spiritually aligned leaders in navigating profound personal renewal. Through his signature methodology, he helps clients reconnect with identity, purpose, and joy, integrating soulful self-leadership, sound healing, and principles of the 5D Transition movement. His mentoring and transformational speaking empower individuals to lead with clarity, compassion, and authentic purpose, creating impact that transcends conventional measures of success.

The Forttuna Global Excellence Awards 2025 have set an unprecedented benchmark in global recognition, honoring trailblazers whose vision, innovation, and leadership are not only reshaping industries but also inspiring generations across the world.