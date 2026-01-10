MergersandAcquisitions.net Releases Groundbreaking E-Commerce & Retail M&A Trends Report for 2026

Mergers and Acquisitions, a leading source of middle market mergers and acquisitions research, today announced the release of its latest industry report: “E-Commerce/Retail M&A Trends & Deal Analysis Report 2026.” This comprehensive study delivers data-driven insight into the latest merger and acquisition activity across e-commerce and retail sectors, including deal volume and value trends, shifting strategic priorities, and emerging valuation dynamics that are shaping M&A decisions in 2025.

The report provides a detailed view of how macroeconomic conditions, digital transformation, and consumer behavior are influencing buyer behavior and transaction outcomes. It highlights resilient end-demand in digital channels, a rebound in overall deal value driven by larger strategic transactions, and a notable pivot toward assets with strong data, advertising, and omnichannel capabilities.

“2025 has been a landmark year for e-commerce and retail M&A,” said Ryan Schwab, Managing Director of MergersandAcquisitions.net. “Our latest research shows that buyers are increasingly focused on scalable, data-enabled business models that can navigate evolving consumer preferences and economic uncertainty. This report equips dealmakers with the market intelligence they need to benchmark performance, evaluate valuation multiples, and anticipate where strategic capital is flowing.”

Key insights from the report include:

Stronger deal value despite reduced volume: While overall deal counts have moderated, total transaction value is materially higher, driven by larger strategic transactions and megadeals in key sub-sectors.

While overall deal counts have moderated, total transaction value is materially higher, driven by larger strategic transactions and megadeals in key sub-sectors. Digital transformation as a strategic driver: E-commerce growth continues to reshape retail M&A, with buyers prioritizing platforms that offer data monetization, personalized marketing, and omnichannel fulfillment advantages.

E-commerce growth continues to reshape retail M&A, with buyers prioritizing platforms that offer data monetization, personalized marketing, and omnichannel fulfillment advantages. Valuation dispersion across sub-segments: Specialty retail and online-first businesses are commanding differentiated valuation multiples compared with traditional brick-and-mortar formats.

“For corporate development teams, private equity investors, and business owners preparing for a transaction, understanding these trends is no longer optional — it’s essential,” Schwab added. “Leaders who integrate these insights into their strategic planning will be the ones best positioned to identify attractive opportunities and negotiate favorable outcomes.”

The E-Commerce/Retail M&A Trends & Deal Analysis Report 2025 is available now for download on MergersandAcquisitions.net. The full report includes proprietary data, trend charts, sector breakdowns, and a forward-looking analysis of where the market may be headed in 2026 and beyond.

About MergersandAcquisitions.net

MergersandAcquisitions.net is a premier provider of M&A research, analysis, and advisory support for middle market dealmaking. The platform delivers proprietary insight into trends, valuations, and strategic drivers across key industry sectors to inform corporate executives, advisors, and investors throughout the deal lifecycle.