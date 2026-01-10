Vanla Group Positioned to Support SME Owners as M&A Market Activity Hits New Highs

Amidst a period of significant growth in the mergers and acquisitions sector, Vanla Group has reaffirmed its commitment to guiding small and mid-sized business owners through complex exit strategies. With market data indicating a robust increase in transaction volumes, the firm highlights that strategic preparation remains the decisive factor for owners looking to capitalize on current demand.

Recent industry reports paint a picture of a vibrant marketplace. Data from BizBuySell indicates that business-for-sale transactions accelerated in late 2025, with closed deals rising 8% year-over-year. Similarly, financial research firm PitchBook noted an 11% increase in middle-market private equity transactions over the same period.

The Company suggests one of the main reasons for these trends is the “ Silver Tsunami ,” in which millions of Baby Boomers seek to exit the companies they have built and begin to outnumber the demographic of children under 18. Research has found that business owners who have reached retirement age account for 52.3 percent of business owners, yet a third of them have no succession plans in place.

Navigating a Competitive Landscape

While the influx of buyers presents a unique opportunity for business owners—particularly those looking to retire—Vanla Group advises that volume does not automatically equate to value. Paul Cheetham, founder of Vanla Group, emphasizes that while buyer interest is high, the standards for a successful close have also risen.

“The current market is incredibly active, but it is also highly sophisticated,” said Cheetham. “We are seeing increased interest from private equity and strategic buyers who are looking for well-structured, defensible businesses. For an owner, the difference between a failed listing and a lucrative exit often comes down to the quality of their pre-sale preparation.”

Bridging the Gap Between Listing and Closing

Despite the favorable economic climate, industry statistics from the International Council of Shopping Centers (ICSC) suggest that a significant percentage of businesses listed for sale do not transact. Vanla Group addresses this challenge by implementing a comprehensive advisory process that goes beyond simple brokerage.

By focusing on operational readiness and utilizing a vast network of potential investors, Vanla Group ensures that clients are not just “listed,” but are strategically positioned to attract the right partners.

“A large part of our role is comparable to matchmaking,” Cheetham added. “It is about leveraging relationships to introduce the right parties to one another. When an owner tries to navigate this process alone, they often miss out on the networks that are most advantageous to them. Our goal is to open those doors and secure the continuity of the business they have built.”

About Vanla Group

Vanla Group is a mergers and acquisitions advisory firm serving privately held small and mid-sized businesses. The firm provides strategic guidance across exit planning, business valuation, buyer identification, and transaction execution, working closely with owners to navigate complex transitions and achieve aligned outcomes.