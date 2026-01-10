Your Company Formations Announces Website Relaunch To Improve Online Customer Service

With the aim of helping answer customer queries and concerns as quickly and effectively as possible, Your Company Formations has announced the impending launch of its new and improved website. The site will include a new AI-powered interface that’s designed to directly help clients address any of the questions they might have about the company formation process, or how the team can help with their various packages and additional company services.

As a UK-based formation agent, Your Company Formations offers a wide range of company formation packages for companies of all kinds, including packages for limited companies, limited by guarantee companies, partnerships, and public limited companies. For one example, the Digital Company Formation Pack includes submitting all documents needed to operate a ready-to-trade company, delivery of those documents directly to the client, registration on the Companies House website, ongoing support, and offers from bank accounts, website designers, and other partners; all designed to make starting a company as easy as possible.

Clients will find it even easier with the new website, which will include improved service pages and information throughout, but also a new AI interface that’s designed to serve clients’ queries quickly, working alongside their in-house customer service team. This will help them reach more people with the answers that they need, whether it’s for a quick answer to a common question or providing more in-depth assistance.

This improved customer service comes in as Companies House has announced that it is updating its incorporation costs. In response to these price rises, Your Company Formations aims to make the process much easier for customers to navigate from the beginning.

The expansion of their online support also coincides with the upcoming milestone of having reached 50,000 trees planted. By planting a tree for each client they help, the team aims to help reduce CO2 levels by over 700 tonnes by mid-2026.

