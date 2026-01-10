Power Systems West Acquires Tacoma Diesel & Equipment, Strengthening Commitment to Washington Market and Aftermarket Support

This acquisition represents a significant strategic investment by Power Systems West in the Washington market, reinforcing the company’s long-term commitment to the Tacoma and greater Seattle region and to the critical aftermarket services its customers depend on 24/7/365.

Founded in 1969, Tacoma Diesel & Equipment brings a long and respected history of serving the Pacific Northwest with deep expertise in power generation, service, and customer support. As part of the transaction, Power Systems West welcomes five experienced service technicians to its growing team, further strengthening its ability to deliver responsive, high-quality service across the region.

“Tacoma Diesel & Equipment has built an outstanding reputation over decades of service to this market,” said Brad Lyons, President of Power Systems West. “This acquisition aligns with our values, our commitment to customers, and our belief that investing in people, expertise, and infrastructure is the foundation of long-term success.”

Investment in People, Facilities, and Future Growth

In addition to expanding its service workforce and technical capabilities, Power Systems West plans to invest significantly in the Tacoma Diesel facility and property. The site consists of a two-acre parcel located in the rapidly growing Port of Tacoma area.

Power Systems West is currently reviewing architectural plans and working through early permitting efforts to accelerate redevelopment plans targeted for 2026 and early 2027. The long-term vision is to develop a state-of-the-art facility that brings together the existing Power Systems West team and the Tacoma Diesel & Equipment team under one roof.

The planned facility will support:

Expanded service operations

Enhanced sales and customer support

On-site storage and staging for Power Rental operations

This investment will allow Power Systems West to better serve customers, improve response times, and support continued growth in critical infrastructure markets throughout the region.

Tacoma Diesel and Power Systems West team members

Continuity for Customers and Employees

Tacoma Diesel & Equipment will continue operating as a division of Power Systems West, maintaining its strong local presence, trusted relationships, and commitment to customer service. Employees and customers can expect continuity, stability, and expanded support as the two organizations integrate.

“We are proud to carry forward the legacy of Tacoma Diesel & Equipment while investing in its future,” Lyons added. “This acquisition is about honoring the past, strengthening the present, and building for what’s next.”