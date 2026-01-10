ZEN EB5 Announces New EB-5 Investment Opportunity with Zenn at Desert Sky

ZEN EB5 Launches Zenn@Desert Sky: A Premier EB-5 Investment Opportunity

ZEN EB5, a leader in real estate-based EB-5 investment opportunities, has announced the launch of its latest project, Zenn@Desert Sky. Located in Phoenix’s fast-growing I-10 corridor, this innovative development aims to provide EB-5 investors a clear and expedited path to U.S. residency while offering a premium living experience. The project features luxury townhomes for rent, designed to cater to the needs of immigrant families seeking a reliable and secure route to achieving the American Dream.

Zenn@Desert Sky offers a unique investment opportunity that combines high demand for residential rentals in one of the country’s most dynamic markets with the stability and structure required for successful EB-5 projects. The development focuses on providing a strong return on investment while meeting U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) requirements for job creation and capital protection.

A Growing Opportunity in the I-10 Corridor

Phoenix, Arizona, is one of the fastest-growing cities in the United States, particularly in its I-10 corridor, where Zenn@Desert Sky is located. The region is experiencing explosive growth, with thousands of new jobs and rapid expansion in key sectors such as technology, manufacturing, and retail. This growth creates a high demand for rental properties, particularly in communities like Zenn@Desert Sky, which offer townhomes for rent designed to cater to families.

The development’s strategic location ensures easy access to employment hubs, top-rated schools, and amenities that make it an ideal place for families looking to settle in a community that offers both comfort and convenience. Zenn@Desert Sky’s Build-to-Rent (BTR) model provides families with single-family-style townhomes, giving them the privacy and space they desire, along with community amenities such as a resort-style pool, kids’ play area, and picnic spaces.

ZEN EB5 Recognized as Best EB-5 Investment Platform in Phoenix of 2025

ZEN EB5 has been awarded the Best EB-5 Investment Platform in Phoenix for 2025 by the Evergreen Awards. This recognition highlights ZEN EB5’s investor-first approach, transformative real estate projects, and commitment to trust, transparency, and long-term impact. “We are proud to receive this recognition,” said Bhuplesh Gupta, Vice President of ZEN EB5, acknowledging the team’s dedication to investor success.

A Unique Approach to EB-5 Investments

ZEN EB5 is committed to providing a more accessible and transparent approach to EB-5 investments. Unlike many competitors, ZEN EB5 places a strong emphasis on investor relations, offering personalized experiences to ensure each investor fully understands the process and their role in the project. Investors benefit from direct oversight, real-time updates, and frequent communication, which fosters a high level of trust and confidence throughout the investment journey.

The Zenn@Desert Sky project is designed with EB-5 investors in mind, featuring shorter investment durations and robust safeguards. ZEN EB5’s focus on job creation and capital protection aligns with the strict requirements set by USCIS, making the project an attractive option for those seeking to secure their U.S. Green Card through investment.

An Experienced Team Behind Zenn@Desert Sky

The success of Zenn@Desert Sky is underpinned by a team of real estate professionals with extensive experience in the Build-to-Rent (BTR) space. The team has developed over 60 communities and thousands of residential units, bringing unparalleled expertise to the project. With backgrounds that include Silicon Valley tech entrepreneurship and leadership roles in top national homebuilders, the team is well-equipped to execute a project of this scale and complexity.

ZEN EB5’s development team is dedicated to ensuring the success of the Zenn@Desert Sky project, with a hands-on approach that includes direct involvement in every stage of development, from design to construction to community management. This commitment to quality and expertise sets ZEN EB5 apart from other EB-5 investment options.

Investment in the American Dream

ZEN EB5’s mission is to help immigrant families secure their American Dream through safe, transparent, and well-structured EB-5 investments. The company’s focus on investor-first structures, shorter investment terms, and strong capital protection ensures that its projects deliver both financial returns and a clear immigration pathway.

“By offering Zenn@Desert Sky, we are providing families with a unique opportunity to invest in a thriving market while also securing their future in the United States,” said Bhuplesh Gupta, Vice President of ZEN EB5. “Our goal is to make the EB-5 process as smooth and transparent as possible, with a focus on the long-term success of our investors.”

For more information about ZEN EB5 and the Zenn@Desert Sky project, visit www.zeneb5.com or follow them on LinkedIn , Instagram , and YouTube .

About ZEN EB5

ZEN EB5 is a leading real estate-based EB-5 investment platform focused on providing safe, transparent, and immigration-driven investment opportunities. The company develops and sponsors boutique residential rental communities in fast-growing markets such as Phoenix, Arizona, with a strong emphasis on job creation, predictable execution, and capital protection. ZEN EB5’s team brings deep experience in real estate development and capital markets, offering projects with shorter investment durations, USCIS approvals, and robust safeguards. The company’s mission is to help immigrant families achieve their American Dream through reliable and well-structured EB-5 investments.

Media Contact:

Bhuplesh Gupta

Vice President, ZEN EB5

Email: bhuplesh@zeneb5.com

Website

Social Media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube