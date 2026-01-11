Razorback Construction Expands Leadership in Design-Build and CMAR Projects

Razorback LLC, a leading Florida-based general contractor specializing in water and wastewater infrastructure, announced today its continued growth and expanded focus on Design-Build and Construction Manager at Risk (CMAR) project delivery.

Now celebrating nearly 20 years in operation, Razorback has established itself as one of the premier contractors for municipal water projects, including Florida water infrastructure contractor services, design-build water projects in Florida, and CMAR wastewater projects in Florida. The company’s experience spans hundreds of public works projects across Florida—from treatment plant upgrades to critical utility infrastructure improvements—delivered through collaborative partnerships with engineers, municipalities, and public utilities. “Razorback has built working relationships with municipalities across Florida, and currently holds annual term agreements with over 25 of them,” said Matt Pisoni. “That trust, built on performance and partnership, positions Razorback to play a key role in helping communities build and modernize their water infrastructure for the future.”

“With rising demands on municipal water systems and increasing emphasis on efficiency and innovation, Razorback’s design-build and CMAR expertise provides clients with accelerated project delivery and cost certainty,” said Mr. Pisoni. Learn more about Razorback’s term agreements with 25+ Florida municipalities. The company continues to invest in technology, personnel development, and strategic partnerships to meet the state’s growing infrastructure needs.

About Razorback LLC

Razorback has specialized in water and wastewater infrastructure projects throughout Florida for nearly 20 years. With a proven track record in design-build, CMAR, and traditional bid-build delivery, the company partners with municipalities to deliver quality, efficiency, and value in every project.