Bugatti Builds First Branded Residential Tower In Dubai

Bugatti is expanding beyond car manufacturing by developing its first residential tower in Dubai, with apartments priced from $5.2 million as the French luxury brand moves into the branded real estate market aimed at ultra-wealthy buyers.

Bugatti Enters Branded Real Estate In Dubai

The 43-storey tower, called Bugatti Residences by Binghatti, is being built in partnership with UAE-based developer Binghatti Properties in the United Arab Emirates. The project will include high-end apartments and penthouses, with the most expensive units fitted with private vehicle lifts that allow owners to bring their cars directly into their homes. According to Binghatti Properties chairman Muhammed BinGhatti, Brazilian footballer Neymar Junior has bought one of the penthouses for $54 million, and opera singer Andrea Bocelli is also among the buyers.

Bugatti is entering a segment known as branded residences, where luxury companies attach their name, design, and services to residential developments. These projects typically feature fully furnished homes where brand logos and identity are prominently displayed throughout the building. Other companies operating in the sector include Porsche, Aston Martin, Swiss watchmaker Jacob & Co, and Italian fashion houses Fendi and Missoni.

“For many car or watch enthusiasts, it’s not just about owning the vehicle or the timepiece, but experiencing the brand in their everyday life through real estate,” BinGhatti said.

Market Growth And Regional Demand

Data from estate agency Knight Frank shows that the number of branded residence projects has risen sharply over the past decade. In 2011, there were 169 such developments worldwide. Today there are 611, and the figure is forecast to reach 1,019 by 2030. Knight Frank reports that the United States currently has the highest number of branded residential buildings, mainly in Miami and New York, while the Middle East ranks second and is recording the fastest growth. That growth is being driven by expansion in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

Faisal Durrani, head of research at Knight Frank Middle East, said branded homes appeal most to buyers with strong brand loyalty who want to “live and breathe a particular brand.” He also said that in Dubai, where taxes are low, branded apartments are often cheaper than similar properties in cities such as New York and London, calling prices in the emirate “extremely affordable” by comparison.

A separate report from property firm Savills found that Dubai now leads globally in the number of branded residential projects under development. Savills links that position to the continued inflow of wealthy individuals relocating to the city and purchasing luxury homes.

Luxury Brands Move Into Property

Until recently, the market was dominated by hotel brands such as Four Seasons and Ritz-Carlton. Luxury consumer brands are now becoming more prominent. Porsche opened its Design Tower in Miami in 2017, Aston Martin launched its Miami residential project last year, and Jacob & Co is building a development on Al Marjan Island in the UAE that is scheduled for completion in 2027.

For brand owners, the projects provide an additional source of income without taking on construction risk, since developers manage building work while buyers pay higher prices for association with a well-known brand. BinGhatti said branded residences typically sell for 30 to 40 percent more than comparable non-branded luxury homes.

Amenities And Themed Developments

Many of these developments include private members’ clubs, wellness centres, and concierge-style services. Some also provide extras such as chauffeured transport, yacht access, and partnerships with private jet operators. A newer group of projects is being marketed around shared interests such as gastronomy, health, and longevity science.

In London, the Six Senses Residences in Bayswater will include a biohacking centre offering treatments such as cryotherapy, which involves exposure to extreme cold and is promoted as improving energy levels and skin tone. In the United States, Discovery Land Company is developing the Austin Surf Club in Texas, a residential community built around a large artificial surf lagoon.

Social Status And Buyer Psychology

Marketing and consumer psychology specialists link the growth of branded residences to demand for social status and exclusivity. Giana Eckhardt, a marketing professor at King’s College London, said luxury homes tied to well-known brands have become a form of “social status currency,” similar to rare handbags or high-value jewellery. She said such brands signal a person’s place in a social hierarchy and provide social rewards through association.

BinGhatti said exclusivity remains central to buyer interest. “Every unit is unique and that gives them a special feeling of owning a one-of-a-kind [apartment] across the entire planet,” he said.

Not all experts see universal appeal. Stuart Duff, a business psychologist at UK firm Pearn Kandola, said heavy branding inside residential buildings could reduce perceptions of rarity and lead to the impression of excessive display. He said that, in some cases, it could be viewed as tasteless or vulgar.

