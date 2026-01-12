DMR News

FCC Approves 7,500 More Starlink Satellites For SpaceX Network

ByJolyen

Jan 12, 2026

FCC Approves 7,500 More Starlink Satellites For SpaceX Network

The Federal Communications Commission has approved SpaceX to launch 7,500 additional second generation Starlink satellites, raising the total number authorized for the network to 15,000 as the company expands its global satellite broadband system.

Scope Of The Authorization

The FCC said the decision allows Starlink satellites to operate across five radio frequencies and to provide direct to cell connectivity outside the United States, along with supplemental coverage inside the country. The approval goes beyond simply increasing the number of satellites and also broadens the range of services the system can offer.

Reuters reported that SpaceX had applied for permission to deploy another 15,000 satellites, but the FCC said it would defer a decision on the remaining 14,988 proposed Gen2 satellites.

Deployment Deadlines

Under the approval terms, SpaceX must launch half of the newly authorized satellites by December 1, 2028. The remaining half must be deployed by December 2031, according to the FCC.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

