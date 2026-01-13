EverForward Debuts with Brian Ferdinand as Head and Proprietary Trading Operation with International Institutional Backing

EverForward LLC has formally announced the launch of its proprietary trading operation, marking the debut of a newly established firm supported through a strategic relationship with a respected international trading organization. Alongside the launch, EverForward confirmed the appointment of Brian Ferdinand as Manager, Trader, and Portfolio Manager.

EverForward Deploys Predominantly Automated Algorithmic Trading Platform

EverForward today announced the deployment of a predominantly automated, algorithmic trading platform designed to enhance execution consistency and scalability.

The platform operates under the direct oversight of Brian Ferdinand, Manager, Trader, and Head Portfolio Manager, who ensures automation aligns with disciplined risk parameters.

While automation drives execution, human oversight remains central to strategic control. EverForward’s algorithms are designed to operate within clearly defined frameworks.

“Automation works best when discipline leads,” Ferdinand said.

This platform reinforces EverForward’s commitment to systematic, professional trading.

About EverForward

EverForward is a proprietary trading platform headquartered in Las Vegas and London, fostering a community of disciplined, forward-thinking traders. The firm emphasizes precision, independent thinking, and execution excellence to support sustainable trading performance. Learn more at http://everforwardtrading.com/

