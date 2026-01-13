DMR News

EverForward Debuts with Brian Ferdinand as Head and Proprietary Trading Operation with International Institutional Backing

ByEthan Lin

Jan 13, 2026

EverForward LLC has formally announced the launch of its proprietary trading operation, marking the debut of a newly established firm supported through a strategic relationship with a respected international trading organization. Alongside the launch, EverForward confirmed the appointment of Brian Ferdinand as Manager, Trader, and Portfolio Manager.

EverForward Deploys Predominantly Automated Algorithmic Trading Platform

EverForward today announced the deployment of a predominantly automated, algorithmic trading platform designed to enhance execution consistency and scalability.

The platform operates under the direct oversight of Brian Ferdinand, Manager, Trader, and Head Portfolio Manager, who ensures automation aligns with disciplined risk parameters.

While automation drives execution, human oversight remains central to strategic control. EverForward’s algorithms are designed to operate within clearly defined frameworks.

“Automation works best when discipline leads,” Ferdinand said.

This platform reinforces EverForward’s commitment to systematic, professional trading.

About EverForward

EverForward is a proprietary trading platform headquartered in Las Vegas and London, fostering a community of disciplined, forward-thinking traders. The firm emphasizes precision, independent thinking, and execution excellence to support sustainable trading performance. Learn more at http://everforwardtrading.com/

EverForward is a proprietary trading firm engaged in active trading and portfolio management across global financial markets. Established as a new venture and supported by an international trading partner, the firm combines institutional-grade infrastructure with hands-on leadership to pursue structured, risk-aware trading strategies.

Disclaimer:

This content is for informational purposes only. Information verification has been done to the best of our ability. Still, due to the nature of the blockchain (cryptocurrency, NFT, mining, etc.) sector as a whole, you are advised to conduct your own additional research and exercise caution. Investments in these fields are inherently risky and should be approached with due diligence.

