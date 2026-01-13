Zest Metrics Announces Launch of Advanced SEO Intelligence Platform for AI-Driven Search

Zest Metrics, a cutting-edge SEO intelligence platform, is officially launching its revolutionary technology designed to address the evolving search landscape. The platform provides SEO professionals with the tools needed to track visibility across traditional keyword rankings, as well as AI-driven search results, including AI Overviews and large language models (LLMs).

Founded by experienced SEO professionals, Zest Metrics was built to help businesses adapt to a rapidly changing digital environment. As AI continues to reshape how search engines display results, traditional SEO tools that rely solely on ranking data have become less effective.

Developed by the founders of Lemon Pulse , an established SEO consultancy firm, Zest Metrics was created by professionals with hands-on experience navigating complex search environments. Founded by experienced SEO professionals, Zest Metrics was built to help businesses adapt to a rapidly changing digital environment. As AI continues to reshape how search engines display results, traditional SEO tools that rely solely on ranking data have become less effective.

Unlike other SEO platforms that rely on vanity metrics and bloated dashboards, Zest Metrics focuses on providing meaningful, actionable insights. The platform enables users to understand not just where they rank, but how they appear within modern search results that include AI-driven features like knowledge graphs, rich snippets, and LLM references.

Designed for the Future of Search

Zest Metrics is tailored to meet the needs of SEO professionals navigating the future of search. The platform tracks performance across Google, Bing, and Yahoo search results while also providing detailed analysis on AI Overview inclusion as well as LLM exposure. By offering clear visibility into these newer search features, Zest Metrics helps users stay ahead of the curve in an AI-powered digital landscape.

“At Zest Metrics, we understand the challenges SEO professionals face as search evolves,” said Gideon Wellins, founder of Zest Metrics. “Our platform is built by SEOs, for SEOs, with a focus on real-world applications that allow businesses to measure visibility and adjust strategies for optimal results. We’re not just tracking keywords; we’re tracking the future of search.”

The platform’s clean and focused reporting eliminates the noise and unnecessary complexity often found in other tools. With Zest Metrics, users can easily track brand and competitor presence across AI-driven features, giving them a competitive edge in today’s search environment.

Built for Scalability and Collaboration

One of the standout features of Zest Metrics is its scalability. Whether used by in-house teams, agencies, or consultants, the platform is designed to support large-scale SEO operations. Agencies can manage multiple projects from a single account, track competitors with precision, and share clear, concise reports with stakeholders.

The focus is on collaboration, with tools that help teams work together efficiently and make data-driven decisions. Zest Metrics eliminates the need for complex, overwhelming dashboards and instead provides concise, decision-ready data that teams can act on immediately.

About Zest Metrics

Zest Metrics is an advanced SEO intelligence platform designed to track and measure visibility in today’s AI-driven search environment. Created by the team behind Lemon Pulse , the platform tracks keyword performance across traditional search results as well as AI Overviews, large language model exposure, and other modern search features. Zest Metrics helps businesses stay ahead of changes in search technology by providing clean, actionable insights to improve digital visibility and strategy.

Media Contact

Zest Metrics

Email: press@zestmetrics.com

Website: zestmetrics.com

Facebook: Zest Metrics Facebook

LinkedIn: Zest Metrics LinkedIn

X (Twitter): Zest Metrics X

YouTube: Zest Metrics YouTube