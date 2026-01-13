Scott Winters Announces Good to Growing Operating System Release

Serial entrepreneur and business-scaling specialist Scott Winters has announced the nationwide release of Good to Growing, an operating system developed to help entrepreneurs achieve sustainable, structured growth without the operational strain often associated with scaling. The book launched on January 13, 2026, offering a timely resource for owners navigating economic uncertainty, capacity challenges, and increasing pressure to adapt.

In a business environment defined by rapid shifts and rising complexity, Good to Growing provides a grounded, practical framework built around clarity, consistency, and measurable results. The system emphasizes a disciplined approach to breaking through growth ceilings and building organizations capable of scaling with intention.

A System Built Through Practical Experience

Unlike many growth frameworks developed from theoretical models, Good to Growing is the product of three decades of lived entrepreneurial experience. Winters has built, scaled, acquired, and transformed companies across multiple sectors, giving him direct insight into the challenges entrepreneurs face when growth accelerates faster than systems can support.

His experience revealed a critical truth: growth alone is not the objective. As Winters explains, “Massive and sustainable growth is the goal, and it requires a system.” Good to Growing formalizes that system.

The Quantum Leap Success Model: A Five-Phase Blueprint

At the heart of Good to Growing is the Quantum Leap Success Model, a structured framework guiding entrepreneurs through five essential phases:

Phase 1: Evaluation

This stage delivers a comprehensive assessment of a company’s internal state. Tools including the Team-to-Market evaluation, Business Essentials audit, and Key Business Drivers analysis help owners identify strengths, weaknesses, risks, and opportunities.

Phase 2: Weakness Resolution

Entrepreneurs implement Impact Charters, Prioritized Weakness Lists, and Critical Few Objectives to resolve foundational issues before they scale. This phase ensures structural stability and reduces operational strain.

Phase 3: Business Modeling

This stage focuses on designing a scalable business model rooted in data, not assumptions. Winters outlines how owners can refine systems, strengthen marketing functions, and enhance operational predictability.

Phase 4: Scaling

Tools such as Team Member Evaluation, the Capacity Chain analysis, and the Marketing Calendar allow companies to test their readiness for increased demand. The emphasis is on scaling while protecting quality, culture, and customer experience.

Phase 5: Execution

Owners implement their growth plan using scorecards, review rhythms, annual and multi-year goals, and accountability structures, ensuring consistent movement toward measurable outcomes.

Awards & Recognition

In 2025, Good to Growing was named Best Entrepreneurial Operating System for CEOs in North America by the Evergreen Awards. The recognition highlights the system’s measurable impact on entrepreneurs seeking clarity, structure, and sustainable growth pathways. The award acknowledges how the framework offers practical, accessible guidance for small and mid-sized business owners working to scale efficiently and effectively.

Why Good to Growing Stands Apart

In a marketplace often saturated with dense frameworks and consultant-driven models, Good to Growing remains accessible and implementation-ready. It is designed specifically for small and mid-sized business owners who need a path to scale without the budget or infrastructure of large corporations.

The system is structured to be simple to follow while offering the depth required for complex growth environments. It focuses on practical application, eliminating jargon and unnecessary complexity. By prioritizing clarity and usability, the model equips entrepreneurs with a blueprint they can apply immediately, regardless of industry or team size.

Scale B.O.S.S.: The Next Evolution of the System

The introduction of Scale B.O.S.S. marks the next stage in Winters’ vision. This AI-powered platform brings the Good to Growing operating system into the digital era with features including automated diagnostics, personalized recommendations, action plans, accountability cycles, and performance dashboards.

Scale B.O.S.S. is designed to support small and mid-sized businesses in implementing the framework with greater precision. Its real-time insights enable owners to identify bottlenecks earlier, make more informed decisions, and track progress in a transparent, consistent manner.

The platform bridges the gap between strategic planning and daily operational execution, creating a digitally supported environment where sustainable growth becomes more attainable.

Meeting Today’s Business Challenges

Economic volatility, tightening labor markets, and rising operational demands have made entrepreneurial growth increasingly difficult. Owners managing these pressures need reliable structure, not theoretical concepts or high-level guidance.

Good to Growing provides that structure. Its framework helps eliminate guesswork by supplying a defined process for diagnosing issues, strengthening weak areas, building scalable systems, and executing against measurable priorities. This clarity allows entrepreneurs to focus on long-term direction rather than constant firefighting.

As technology becomes more integrated into small business operations, the combined power of the book’s methodology and the Scale B.O.S.S. platform positions the system as a relevant and forward-looking growth solution.

A System Designed for Long-Term Impact

By offering a clear, actionable path from evaluation to execution, Good to Growing supports owners seeking to build companies capable of sustaining growth without losing stability. Its focus on operational clarity, leadership alignment, and system-driven decision-making gives entrepreneurs a roadmap that adapts as their companies evolve.

The recent industry recognition further underscores the system’s relevance and effectiveness, solidifying its place as a valuable tool for entrepreneurs working toward scalable success.

About Scott Winters

Scott Winters is the founder of Good to Growing, a business-scaling education platform and the developer of the upcoming Scale B.O.S.S. software ecosystem. With more than 30 years of entrepreneurial experience, Winters has mentored thousands of business owners and led multiple companies through significant growth milestones. His work centers on creating systems that bring clarity, structure, and sustainability to the scaling process.

Media Contact



Scott Winters

Founder, Good to Growing

Email: scott.winters@goodtogrowing.com

Website: Good to Growing