Google Adds Native Vertical Video Support To Veo 3.1 For Social Platforms

Google has updated its Veo 3.1 AI video-generation model to support native vertical video creation using reference images, a change aimed at making AI-generated videos better suited for social platforms such as YouTube Shorts, Instagram, and TikTok.

Native Vertical Video And Platform Integration

On Tuesday, Google said Veo 3.1 can now generate videos in a 9:16 vertical format, allowing creators to publish content without cropping when targeting short-form video platforms. The company said the vertical format is designed for use on platforms including YouTube Shorts, Instagram, and TikTok.

Google said the feature is being added directly to YouTube Shorts as well as the YouTube Create app, allowing creators to generate vertical videos within Google’s own publishing tools.

Improvements To Reference Image Generation

Alongside the new format option, Google said Veo 3.1 now produces more expressive and dynamic videos when users provide reference images. According to the company, the update improves character expressions and movements, even when prompts are shorter.

Google said the model also shows better consistency across characters, objects, and backgrounds. Users can now blend multiple characters, environments, objects, and textures into a single video while maintaining visual coherence.

Background On Veo 3.1

Google first released Veo 3.1 in October 2025. At launch, the model introduced improved audio output and more granular editing controls compared to earlier versions of Veo.

The latest update builds on those changes by expanding output formats and improving visual fidelity when generating videos from still images.

Access Across Google’s AI Tools

Users can access the updated Veo 3.1 features through the Gemini app. Professional users can also use the model through Google’s video editor Flow, the Gemini API, Vertex AI, and Google Vids.

Google said the update also introduces improved video upscaling to 1080p and 4K resolutions. The upscaling feature is available on Flow, the Gemini API, and Vertex AI through Google Cloud.

Featured image credits: Flickr

