Lynxaura Intelligence concluded its triumphant debut at CES 2026 (Consumer Electronics Show), where its groundbreaking product, AiMOON ,the World’s First Zodiac AI Fairy, Star Sign AI Companion, captured widespread attention from global media and attendees alike. As the world’s first emotional companion robot fusing astrology, AI technology, and trendy play design, AiMOON showcased revolutionary breakthroughs in emotional interaction, personalized companionship, and long-term memory functionality, earning unanimous praise from audiences and media worldwide.

During the show, Lynxaura Intelligence curated an immersive experience zone at its booth, where attendees engaged in heartfelt conversations with AiMOON. Through astrological personalization and long-term memory capabilities, visitors experienced firsthand how this emotional AI product delivers thoughtful companionship. Many attendees remarked that interacting with AiMOON felt far beyond a “technical demonstration”—it was a soul-stirring experience that redefined AI as “warm and emotional” rather than cold and mechanical.

Key Features of AiMOON:

1. Astrological Persona: Each AiMOON embodies unique emotional traits aligned with the user’s star sign. From the cool reserve of Scorpio AiMOON and the gentle sensitivity of Pisces AiMOON to the confident assertiveness of Leo AiMOON, every zodiac-inspired personality offers distinct emotional responses and personalized interactions, fostering deep emotional bonds with users.

2. Super Long-Term Memory: Powered by advanced AI, AiMOON remembers daily interactions, emotional fluctuations, and lifestyle habits, continuously refining its emotional responses to evolve into a true “emotional partner” for users.

3. Emotional Response & Companionship: Beyond recognizing emotional states, AiMOON provides timely comfort and support during moments of distress, helping alleviate loneliness, anxiety, and emotional turmoil—serving as a reliable emotional guardian.

Post-show, AiMOON garnered global attention, with numerous renowned media outlets featuring and praising the product. Technology magazines and emotional tech columns lauded its innovative design, highlighting its vast market potential in the emotional AI companionship sector, particularly among young female users and solo dwellers.

Cheng Zhenhua, CEO of Lynxaura Intelligence, shared during an interview at the show: “Through AiMOON, we aim to give everyone a trusted confidant. AI should be more than just a tool—it should be a warm, soulful companion. The AiMOON Star Sign AI Companion was born to turn this vision into reality.”

Looking Ahead:

The success at CES underscores AiMOON’s immense potential in the emotional companionship space. Lynxaura Intelligence will continue to refine and iterate on the product, tailoring it to global market demands and expanding its applications in the gift economy, social companionship, and emotional wellness sectors. In the future, AiMOON will transcend being merely a product to become an indispensable “emotional friend” in users’ daily lives, solidifying its position as a global leader in emotional AI companionship.

Lynxaura Intelligence remains committed to driving technological innovation in emotional AI, striving to bring AiMOON to more international markets, meeting young users’ needs for emotional connection, and advancing the widespread adoption of emotional technology worldwide.