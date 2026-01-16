Sadiq Khan Warns AI Could Destroy Jobs Without Strong Safeguards

Artificial intelligence could become “a weapon of mass destruction of jobs” unless governments act quickly to manage its impact, London mayor Sadiq Khan has warned, as he set out concerns about how rapidly the technology could reshape the capital’s labour market. Speaking ahead of his annual address at Mansion House, he said urgent choices were needed to prevent large-scale job losses while still allowing London to benefit from AI-driven change.

Risks To London’s Labour Market

Sir Sadiq said London was “at the sharpest edge of change” because of AI’s expected effect on sectors that employ large numbers of people, including finance, professional services, and the creative industries. He said the technology could support major improvements in public services and help address challenges such as cancer care and climate-related risks, but warned that careless deployment could lead to mass unemployment, rising inequality, and greater concentration of wealth and power.

He said there was a risk of drifting into outcomes that workers had not chosen, arguing that leaders must decide whether to shape AI for economic creation or allow it to displace jobs at scale.

Polling commissioned by City Hall London in November found that 56% of London workers expect AI to affect their job within the next year.

Entry-Level Jobs And Skills Pressure

Sir Sadiq said that without intervention, jobs could disappear faster than new roles are created. He said entry-level positions were likely to be most vulnerable, which could remove early career opportunities and affect young people entering the workforce.

He cited research suggesting that 70% of the skills used in the average job are expected to change by 2030, adding that this created an obligation to respond quickly.

Taskforce And Training Plans

The mayor announced the creation of a taskforce bringing together experts from government, the skills sector, and the AI industry to review the impact of AI on London’s workforce and assess future support needs. The findings are expected to be published in the summer.

He also said his office would commission free AI training for all Londoners, aimed at helping workers adapt to changes in job requirements.

National Government Response

A spokesperson for No 10 Downing Street said the government was already training 7.5 million workers, around one-fifth of the UK workforce, in essential AI skills over the coming years.

The spokesperson said new short courses for businesses in areas including AI and digital skills are due to launch in April, with the aim of preparing people for future jobs.

Wider AI Safety Concerns

Sir Sadiq’s speech comes as concerns grow about the misuse of AI tools, including the creation of sexualised deepfake images of women and children.

X said on Wednesday it would restrict its AI chatbot, Grok, from editing images of people in revealing clothing and from generating similar images of real individuals in countries where such content is illegal. Grok is associated with Elon Musk, who owns X.

Featured image credits: Rehan Jamil via Flickr

