AI-Created Song Tops Spotify In Sweden But Is Barred From National Charts

A song created using artificial intelligence has become one of the most streamed tracks in Sweden while being excluded from the country’s official music charts, highlighting growing tension over how AI-generated music is classified and credited. The track, titled I Know, You’re Not Mine (Jag vet, du är inte min), has drawn millions of listens but was blocked after industry bodies determined it was mainly generated by AI.

The folk-pop song sits at the top of Spotify’s playlist of Sweden’s most popular tracks. It is performed by an artist called Jacub, who has no public performance history, tour schedule, or established social media presence. The singer is a digital creation rather than a human performer.

Song Popularity And Chart Exclusion

Released earlier this year, the track quickly became the most played song of 2026 in Sweden so far, surpassing five million streams within weeks and leading Spotify’s Swedish Top 50. Despite this performance, it does not appear on the country’s official music charts.

The decision was made by IFPI Sweden, which sets the rules for chart eligibility. Its head, Ludvig Werner, said songs that are mainly AI-generated do not qualify for inclusion on the national rankings.

Questions Over The Artist’s Identity

Interest in the song increased after journalists began examining who Jacub was. Investigative reporter Emanuel Karlsten found no evidence of the artist performing publicly or engaging in traditional promotional activity.

Further investigation showed the song was registered to executives connected to Stellar Music, a Denmark-based music publishing and marketing firm. Two of the individuals linked to the registration work within the company’s AI division.

Producers Defend The Creative Process

The producers behind the track, who refer to themselves as Team Jacub, responded to Karlsten with a detailed email rejecting the idea that the song was created automatically.

They said the project involved experienced songwriters, producers, and music creators, and described AI as a supporting tool within a process directed by humans. The team argued that the song’s streaming numbers demonstrate lasting artistic value.

When asked whether Jacub is a real person, Team Jacub said the project represents a collective artistic identity, adding that the emotions and stories reflected in the music come from human experiences.

Industry Rules And Licensing Efforts

IFPI Sweden has maintained its position, stating that chart rules exclude music that is largely AI-generated. The move comes as Sweden positions itself as a testing ground for AI-driven economic activity, including in creative industries. Industry groups have warned that AI could reduce revenues for music creators in the country by as much as 25% within two years.

In September, music rights organisation STIM launched a licensing system that allows technology firms to train AI models on copyrighted music in exchange for royalty payments. STIM described the framework as the first collective licence of its kind for AI training.

Different Global Approaches To AI Music

Sweden’s chart ban is stricter than policies adopted by international chart organisations such as Billboard, which allows AI-generated tracks to appear on some of its charts if they meet criteria for sales, streaming, and airplay.

Other platforms have taken a firmer stance. Bandcamp has banned music that is wholly or substantially generated by AI, including tracks produced with AI composition tools or voice cloning.

Featured image credits: PIXSELL / EXPA / picturedesk.com via Pexels

