T.X. Troan Unveils Sophia Freeman: The Complete Series (Special Edition)

T.X. Troan, an acclaimed author known for the Sophia Freeman fantasy series, has unveiled the highly anticipated Sophia Freeman: The Complete Series. It includes five books filled with magic, mythical beasts, and heart-pounding adventures. This special edition spans over 850 pages, complete with over 100 detailed illustrations that bring the vivid world of Sophia Freeman to life. The collection is available now on Amazon and other retail stores.

Thuan, who writes under the pen name T.X. Troan, conceived the Sophia Freeman series during a summer trip to Gabriola Island, British Columbia, in 2013. Seeking a peaceful environment to develop his ideas, Troan settled in the quiet town of Enderby, where the calm of nature provided him with the inspiration to shape his now award-winning series.

The Sophia Freeman books are known for their deep exploration of themes like friendship, teamwork, sacrifice, and personal growth, all set in a world filled with magic, mythical creatures, and rich lore. Since its debut, the series has captured the imaginations of readers young and old, and has received glowing praise from teachers, librarians, and readers worldwide.

Award-Winning Series

Sophia Freeman: The Complete Series has earned widespread acclaim, most notably being named Best Fantasy Book Series in British Columbia of 2026 by the Evergreen Awards. This prestigious recognition highlights Troan’s exceptional world-building, emotionally resonant storytelling, and the profound impact the series has had on readers. In addition to this honor, the series has won multiple awards and garnered hundreds of reviews from around the world, touching the lives of children, teens, parents, and educators alike. Its engaging storylines and richly imagined fantasy world inspire young readers to explore their creativity, value perseverance, and believe in the power of friendship. A defining strength of the series is its intricate magic system, which blends classical elements with innovative twists, setting Sophia Freeman apart as a standout contribution to contemporary fantasy literature.

A Personal Touch: T.X. Troan’s Inspiration

The pen name T.X. Troan holds personal significance for the author. The “X” in his pseudonym stands for Xu, the name of his grandmother, who passed away before he could share his work with her. “Troan” is a combination of his parents’ names, ensuring that his family is always a part of his creative journey, no matter the outcome. “No matter how this turns out, I want my family to be a part of this wonderful journey,” Troan has said.

The Complete Series

The new Sophia Freeman: The Complete Series offers fans an expanded reading experience. Not only does it include the full set of books, but the special edition also features exclusive illustrations and bonus content that provides even deeper insights into the world of Sophia Freeman.

The series follows Sophia, a young hero with a deep connection to magic, as she navigates challenges, faces mythical beasts, and grows into a leader. The collection explores universal themes such as the importance of teamwork, the courage to face one’s fears, and the transformative power of friendship.

The collection is ideal for readers who enjoy complex characters, epic world-building, and timeless themes. The books have been lauded for their ability to appeal to readers of all ages, making them a perfect addition to any young reader’s collection.

What Critics Are Saying

The Sophia Freeman series has received rave reviews from both critics and readers. Sandra Stiles, a teacher who has used the series in her classroom, praised it for its ability to engage students. “I can’t wait for my students to read this one. I’m sure they will enjoy this as much as I did,” Stiles remarked.

Double the Books Magazine described the series as “filled with adventures, curses, challenges, wit, and heart. It’s a captivating story for readers of all ages.”

In addition to glowing reviews from critics, readers on platforms like Goodreads and Amazon have celebrated the series for its character development and exciting plot twists. Inspire Reads noted, “The depth of the world-building, the complexity of the characters, and the high-stakes action combine to create a truly unforgettable reading experience.”

Unique Writing and Illustration Style

What sets Troan apart from other authors in the fantasy genre is his unique combination of writing and illustration. As both an author and illustrator, Troan brings a distinct visual style to his work that complements the narrative, helping readers visualize the world of Sophia Freeman in a way that few books can achieve. His illustrations, which are scattered throughout the Complete Series, enrich the experience, allowing readers to immerse themselves in a fully realized world.

This blend of writing and artistry is one of the defining features of Troan’s approach, ensuring that Sophia Freeman stands out in the competitive world of children’s fantasy literature.

A Journey of Growth and Discovery

The Sophia Freeman series is not just an adventure story but also a journey of personal growth. Sophia’s trials and tribulations offer valuable lessons in patience, self-discovery, and the importance of making sacrifices for the greater good. These themes resonate deeply with readers, especially young audiences navigating their own paths of growth.

Troan’s ability to weave these meaningful themes into an action-packed narrative makes the series not only entertaining but also educational. As readers follow Sophia’s journey, they are reminded of the power of perseverance and the importance of facing challenges head-on.

Where to Find the Sophia Freeman: The Complete Series

Sophia Freeman: The Complete Series is now available for purchase on Amazon, with the e-book version offered at a discounted price for a limited time. The series is also available in other retail stores, where readers can experience the magic of the books firsthand.

For more information on the books, the author, and to stay updated on upcoming releases, visit T.X. Troan’s official website: https://txtroan.com/ .

About T.X. Troan

T.X. Troan is the award-winning author behind the Sophia Freeman series. Born in Canada, Troan found his passion for storytelling during a visit to Gabriola Island in 2013. Since then, he has dedicated himself to crafting a unique blend of fantasy, adventure, and character-driven stories. Writing under the pen name T.X. Troan, he draws inspiration from his family’s heritage, using his grandmother’s name and his parents’ names as part of his literary persona.

Troan’s books have won numerous awards and are widely praised for their captivating storytelling, rich world-building, and stunning illustrations. The Sophia Freeman series continues to inspire readers of all ages worldwide.

