Grace Sammon’s New Novel Asks: Who Owns the Truth—and What Does Silence Cost?”

When Silence Becomes a Choice—and a Consequence

Grace Sammon, the award-winning author of eight published books, is set to release her highly anticipated literary novel, The Reliable Narrator, in May 2026. This captivating new work delves into the complexities of female friendship, autonomy, and the impact of silence, creating a compelling narrative around themes of harm, healing, and personal growth.

The novel’s protagonist, grappling with issues of ownership of stories and the cost of suppressing truth, invites readers into a deeply atmospheric exploration of invisibility and the power dynamics that shape our relationships. Sammon, known for her mastery of reinvention, seamlessly blends the emotional weight of the novel with her unique ability to craft authentic characters and poignant dialogue.

A Masterful Blend of Literary Fiction and Real-World Advocacy

Sammon’s career has long been characterized by her dedication to both literary storytelling and real-world advocacy. As an educator, radio host, and volunteer with organizations such as Hospice, Guardian ad Litem, and Safe Children’s Coalition, Sammon brings a wealth of lived experience to her writing. Her work resonates with readers on multiple levels, addressing not only the struggles faced by her characters but also the broader societal issues that remain hidden beneath the surface.

As a seasoned interviewer and expert listener, Sammon’s radio background informs her writing style, creating a narrative that invites readers to slow down, listen deeply, and reflect. Her ability to merge the art of storytelling with compassionate advocacy makes The Reliable Narrator a powerful and thought-provoking read.

A Future Filled with More Stories of Reinvention and Truth

Following The Reliable Narrator, Sammon’s next novel, Honestly, David, is slated for release in early 2027. This upcoming work continues her exploration of trust, love, and the consequences of selective belief, promising to further captivate audiences with its nuanced portrayal of human relationships.

Sammon is also in development with two new radio projects that center on deep listening and intimate conversations, where she plans to explore the stories we tell ourselves to survive and reinvent.

About Grace Sammon

Grace Sammon is an award-winning author, educator, radio host, and literary advocate, recognized for her unique approach to storytelling and her contributions to literature and media. She has authored eight books, both fiction and nonfiction, and is the recipient of the 2025 Indies United Publishing House Award for Inspirational Women in Literature, Media, and Journalism.

Sammon’s work spans a range of topics, including reinvention at any age, the visibility of women, creativity, collaboration, and the power of truth-telling in challenging circumstances. With a background in hospice care, Guardian ad Litem advocacy, and literary mentorship, her stories are grounded in empathy, resilience, and the lived experiences of those she has served.

Her latest novel, The Reliable Narrator , is set for release in May 2026.

