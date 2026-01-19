Dr. Liwanda Williams Announces New Book Broken: Exchanging Brokenness for Wholeness

Empowering Healing Through Broken: Exchanging Brokenness for Wholeness by Dr. Liwanda Williams

Dr. Liwanda Williams, renowned speaker, mentor, and Senior Pastor of United Fellowship Ministries in Christ, has announced the release of her highly anticipated book, Broken: Exchanging Brokenness for Wholeness. This deeply personal work takes readers on a journey of healing and restoration, sharing powerful insights from Dr. Williams’ own experiences of grief, loss, and the redemptive power of faith.

Broken is not just another Christian self-help book; it offers raw, vulnerable, and real-life stories that address common struggles such as rejection, abandonment, and spiritual exhaustion. Through her book, Dr. Williams creates a safety net for individuals battling inner pain, showing that brokenness doesn’t signify the end but the beginning of healing.

A Message of Hope for Those in Pain

In Broken, Dr. Williams speaks to those who may feel as though their wounds are beyond repair. She addresses the feelings of hopelessness that many people face, providing not only encouragement but also tangible steps toward healing through biblical teachings and the example of her own life’s journey. She emphasizes that no matter the depth of one’s pain, God’s restoration is always within reach.

The book speaks to a wide audience, particularly individuals who have experienced personal trauma, and offers them a sense of hope that they can move beyond their struggles to find wholeness in Christ.

Introducing the Journey to Wholeness Podcast

In conjunction with the release of Broken, Dr. Williams also announces her new podcast, Journey to Wholeness. This transformative faith-centered podcast invites listeners into a powerful space of reflection, healing, and real conversation. Each episode expands on the themes of Broken, where Dr. Williams unpacks topics such as identity, forgiveness, emotional wellness, relationships, overcoming trauma, and spiritual growth. Rooted in her own journey of overcoming rejection, abandonment, and emotional pain, the podcast offers a guiding light for anyone longing to rise from the fragments of their past.

Whether you’re in a season of transition, healing, rebuilding, or rediscovery, Journey to Wholeness reminds listeners that broken places are not the end, but the beginning of a deeper, more intentional journey toward healing. Through transparent storytelling, biblical wisdom, and practical tools, each episode empowers individuals to embrace their healing process and walk confidently toward wholeness.

About Dr. Liwanda Williams

Dr. Liwanda Williams is an esteemed author, speaker, and minister who has dedicated her life to guiding individuals toward emotional and spiritual restoration. As the Senior Pastor of United Fellowship Ministries in Christ, she ministers with compassion, authenticity, and biblical wisdom. Her own experiences with grief, rejection, and emotional struggle have shaped her ministry and her message of hope for those facing adversity.

Dr. Williams is not only a spiritual leader but also a mentor, guiding others through the process of healing by offering practical tools, prayer, and a deep understanding of God’s Word. Her work stands as a testament to the power of God’s ability to heal and restore even the most broken of hearts.

Broken: A Tool for Emotional Recovery and Spiritual Restoration

Broken isn’t just for those struggling with emotional pain. Dr. Williams’ message reaches beyond the wounds of the heart, offering practical steps for healing in all areas of life. Her approach is holistic, focusing on the mind, body, and spirit. With every chapter, readers will discover that recovery is possible, and they will gain a clearer sense of their true identity in Christ.

Whether you are in the midst of a personal crisis or have walked through years of silent suffering, Broken offers a roadmap back to wholeness, with tools for emotional recovery and spiritual renewal.

Broken: Your Path to Healing is Within Reach

Dr. Liwanda Williams’ Broken is more than a book; it is a life-changing experience. With a message rooted in biblical truth and a personal story that resonates deeply with those in pain, Dr. Williams offers her readers a journey from hopelessness to healing. Broken provides not only a safe space to face your struggles but a guide to finding restoration and wholeness through God’s healing power.

