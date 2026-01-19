ProfitScaled Announces Innovative AI Driven Growth Model for Construction Businesses

Revolutionizing Construction Marketing with AI

In a major shift for the construction industry, ProfitScaled is redefining how construction businesses grow and succeed. Founded by Joseph Maher and Matt Wasti, ProfitScaled is an AI-powered automation company that solves one of the industry’s most persistent problems, unreliable lead quality and unpredictable job flow. The company’s platform uses proprietary AI systems to provide construction contractors with exclusive, pre-qualified homeowner appointments, enabling businesses to generate high-quality leads with measurable outcomes.

Unlike traditional marketing agencies, which focus on sheer volume, ProfitScaled emphasizes intent, qualification, and exclusivity, aligning contractors with serious buyers ready to move forward with projects. By leveraging custom-built AI systems that pre-screen homeowners based on project type, urgency, budget, and readiness, ProfitScaled ensures that contractors only speak with qualified leads, eliminating wasted calls and dead-end conversations.

A Unique Approach to Client Partnerships

ProfitScaled operates with a strict exclusivity model, working with only one contractor per service area, typically within a 50-mile radius. This market protection strategy ensures that each contractor dominates their local market without competition from others using the same lead generation system. This approach not only protects lead quality but also prevents market dilution, a rarity in the construction marketing space.

“We don’t win by taking more clients. We win by helping the right clients dominate their market,” said Matt Wasti, Co-Founder of ProfitScaled. “We’re focused on long-term results rather than chasing volume.”

ProfitScaled’s commitment to exclusivity is evident in the results it delivers. By intentionally limiting its client base, ProfitScaled maintains a high level of performance and accountability. Each partner receives dedicated attention, allowing the company to consistently deliver results that meet the unique needs of contractors, regardless of size.

Proven Success Across Multiple Construction Niches

Since its inception, ProfitScaled has helped over 100 construction businesses nationwide, ranging from local operators to large, multi-crew organizations. The company’s innovative system has produced remarkable results for its clients, including companies that have scaled to seven-figure annual revenues or significantly increased their monthly job volume.

For example, OC Design & Remodel generated over $400,000 in revenue in their first month using ProfitScaled’s system. Similarly, McCoy Roofing saw its operations grow from one roof per month to ten, and Henle Construction turned its fortunes around, generating $200,000 in its first month after previously losing $10,000 to underperforming marketing firms.

“These results speak for themselves,” said Joseph Maher, Co-Founder of ProfitScaled. “Most construction businesses don’t struggle because there isn’t demand. They struggle because the systems around them are broken. We built ProfitScaled to fix that, not by selling more leads, but by delivering real opportunities that are ready to move forward.”

AI Systems: The Heart of ProfitScaled’s Technology

At the core of ProfitScaled’s offering is its proprietary AI infrastructure. The AI system is designed to qualify leads before contractors ever speak to them, assessing factors such as project urgency, budget alignment, and readiness to proceed. This ensures that contractors only engage with homeowners who are genuinely interested in moving forward with their projects.

In addition to AI-driven pre-screening, ProfitScaled automates the entire front-end process, including targeted homeowner acquisition, automated appointment scheduling, and the direct delivery of ready-to-buy prospects to contractors. This level of automation reduces manual effort, improves close rates, and ensures that contractors maintain a steady flow of qualified leads without the typical fluctuations seen with traditional marketing models.

The ProfitScaled Difference: Exclusivity, Qualification, and Accountability

What sets ProfitScaled apart from its competitors is its relentless focus on exclusivity and qualification. Unlike many lead generation companies that flood contractors with generic leads, ProfitScaled delivers exclusive, pre-qualified appointments, ensuring that contractors can focus on high-value opportunities.

“ProfitScaled isn’t a marketing company, we’re a growth partner,” said Wasti. “Our job is to help contractors scale in a way that’s predictable, sustainable, and actually works in the real world.”

The company’s commitment to protecting its clients’ territories and maintaining high performance standards has made it a trusted partner for businesses that value quality over quantity. By intentionally limiting the number of clients in each market, ProfitScaled ensures that its systems remain effective, focused, and geared toward long-term success.

The Future of Construction Marketing

As the construction industry continues to evolve, ProfitScaled remains focused on refining its AI systems and maintaining its exclusive client model. The company’s vision is to set a new industry standard for growth, one that prioritizes predictability, efficiency, and results.

“We’re always looking ahead, ensuring that our systems evolve with the industry,” said Maher. “The future of construction growth lies in smart systems that make the process of acquiring clients predictable and scalable. That’s what we’re building at ProfitScaled.”

With its innovative use of AI, its focus on exclusivity, and its performance-driven approach, ProfitScaled is set to continue transforming the way construction businesses grow, ensuring that contractors can scale with confidence and achieve sustainable success.

About ProfitScaled:

ProfitScaled is an AI-powered automation company specializing in helping construction businesses grow predictably and efficiently. By providing exclusive, pre-qualified homeowner appointments, ProfitScaled ensures that contractors only speak with serious buyers, eliminating wasted calls and dead-end conversations. Founded by Joseph Maher and Matt Wasti, the company focuses on results-driven growth, working with over 100 contractors nationwide. ProfitScaled’s mission is to set a new industry standard for how construction businesses grow, predictably, efficiently, and without compromise.

Media Contact:

Joseph Maher

CEO, ProfitScaled LLC

Email: ymaherp206@gmail.com

Website: ProfitScaled

Instagram: ProfitScaled