Shantana Telise Announces New Transformative Healing Programs for Women

Shantana Telise, a leading Quantum Channel and Multidimensional Healer, has unveiled a series of transformative programs designed to guide women on a journey of deep spiritual awakening and empowerment. With a unique approach blending ancient wisdom and modern practices, these new offerings focus on helping women reconnect with their true essence and step into their highest potential.

Shantana’s groundbreaking work merges her personal experiences of transformation with her profound spiritual teachings. Having faced numerous life challenges, she found that surrendering to her spiritual guides and embracing her true essence was the key to overcoming them. From starting at rock bottom, Shantana now runs a thriving 6-figure business, an achievement that highlights the depth of her personal transformation and the incredible power of spiritual trust. This story of growth is not just one of financial success, but also a testament to how embracing divine guidance can completely alter the course of life.

“Through my own journey, I learned the importance of reconnecting with my true self and listening to my guides. Now, I’m offering women the tools to do the same and reclaim their power,” says Shantana Telise, the founder of Shantana Telise Healing.

Shantana Telise Healing Receives Prestigious Recognition

Recently, Shantana Telise Healing was honored with the Best Spiritual Empowerment Program in California of 2026 award by Best of Best Review. This recognition highlights Shantana’s outstanding contributions to spiritual growth and empowerment for women. Her innovative approach, blending intuitive channeling and spiritual teachings, has made her programs a standout in the field, providing lasting, transformative experiences for countless clients.

Introducing The Portal of the Gods: A Revolutionary Healing Experience

One of the standout offerings from Shantana Telise Healing is The Portal of the Gods, an elite multidimensional initiation that aligns women with divine love, wealth, and leadership. This highly specialized program is designed to help participants transcend their limitations and step into their divine leadership roles.

“Many women feel disconnected from their power and purpose. The Portal of the Gods is about remembering and realigning with your divine essence. It’s a powerful, life-changing experience that helps women embody their true potential,” Shantana explains.

The program includes personalized spiritual guidance, helping participants access higher states of consciousness, release old patterns, and activate their highest potential in both personal and professional areas of life.

The Art of Divine Channeling Masterclass: Unlocking Intuitive Gifts

Another cornerstone of Shantana’s new offerings is The Art of Divine Channeling Masterclass. This comprehensive program is designed for women who wish to develop their intuitive abilities and learn to safely and effectively channel messages from their spiritual guides. Through the masterclass, participants gain a deep understanding of how to connect with their spiritual team and navigate their healing journey with confidence.

Shantana emphasizes that the course is not just about learning to channel; it is about building trust in one’s own spiritual wisdom. The masterclass provides participants with tools to enhance their intuitive practices, deepen their spiritual connection, and create meaningful transformation in their lives.

“I created this course to give women a clear path to developing their channeling abilities. It’s about learning to trust yourself and your guides, and to know that you are supported every step of the way,” Shantana says.

Testimonials: Real Stories of Transformation

Shantana Telise’s work has already made a profound impact on many women around the world. Testimonials from participants in her programs speak to the deep, lasting transformations they have experienced.

Breanna, a participant from Canada, shared, “I didn’t change just one part of my life, everything recalibrated. My relationship with my body softened into devotion, my business doubled without effort, and money became clarity instead of fear.”

Nicole, from the United States, reflects on her experience with Shantana’s program: “Shantana’s teachings opened doors I never knew existed. I connected deeply with my higher self and spiritual team, and it has been the most beautiful experience of my life.”

These testimonials highlight the lasting impact of Shantana’s work, demonstrating the effectiveness of her healing and spiritual programs.

The Goddess Evolution Summit: A Global Gathering of Spiritual Leaders

In addition to her healing programs, Shantana Telise hosts the Goddess Evolution Summit, a global event dedicated to ascension and soul-aligned living. The summit brings together spiritual leaders, educators, and participants from around the world to share knowledge, wisdom, and experiences on their journeys toward personal and collective transformation.

“The Goddess Evolution Summit is a celebration of divine feminine energy, transformation, and community. It’s a powerful opportunity for women to connect, learn, and grow together,” Shantana explains.

The summit offers an opportunity for women to gain insights from some of the world’s leading spiritual teachers, as well as to engage in deep healing practices and rituals that align them with their highest selves.

Empowering Women to Reclaim Their Essence

Shantana Telise’s new programs offer women the chance to experience profound, lasting transformation. Whether through The Portal of the Gods, The Art of Divine Channeling Masterclass, or the Goddess Evolution Summit, women are given the tools to reconnect with their spiritual essence, align with their true purpose, and step into leadership in all aspects of their lives.

“I’m deeply passionate about helping women reconnect with their true essence and rise into their full power,” says Shantana. “This work is not just a profession, it’s my calling. I’m here to help women transform their lives, just as I transformed mine.”

About Shantana Telise Healing

Shantana Telise Healing is a spiritual business founded by Shantana Telise, a Quantum Channel and Multidimensional Healer. The business focuses on empowering women through deep healing and spiritual education, offering transformative programs that combine ancient wisdom and modern spiritual practices. Shantana’s work helps women reconnect with their true essence, heal from limiting beliefs, and step into their divine leadership roles. Through her programs and events, Shantana is dedicated to guiding women toward lasting transformation and soul-aligned living.

Media Contact:

Shantana Telise

Shantana Telise Healing

Email: shantana@shantanatelisehealing.com

Website

Instagram

YouTube

Facebook