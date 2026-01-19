Vision One Research Re-Accredited to ISO 20252 International Research Standard

Vision One Research , a leading international market research and insight agency, today announced it has been successfully re-accredited to the internationally recognized ISO 20252 standard for market, opinion and social research. The re-accreditation reinforces Vision One’s ongoing commitment to the highest standards of research quality, governance and ethical practice.

ISO 20252 is the global benchmark for quality within the research industry, requiring independent assessment of research design, project management, quality control, data handling and reporting processes. The re-accreditation confirms that Vision One continues to meet and consistently apply these rigorous international standards across its research operations.

Robert Crosby, spokesperson at Citation ISO Certification, said the company demonstrated strong compliance during the audit process.

“Vision One Research has once again demonstrated a strong and consistent application of ISO 20252 requirements across its research operations,” Crosby said. “The audit highlighted robust quality management processes, well-embedded ethical standards and a clear commitment to continuous improvement. This successful re-accreditation reflects Vision One Research’s professionalism and dedication to delivering high-quality research outcomes for its clients.”

In addition to ISO 20252 accreditation, Vision One is also recognized by the Good Business Charter , reflecting its commitment to ethical, responsible and sustainable business practices. Together, these accreditations demonstrate the company’s belief that high-quality insight must be underpinned by integrity, transparency and accountability.

Alex Brown, director of insights at Vision One, said maintaining the accreditation remains a strategic priority.

“Maintaining ISO 20252 accreditation is a key priority for us,” Brown said. “It provides our clients with confidence in the robustness, consistency and integrity of the insights we deliver. Alongside our Good Business Charter accreditation, it reflects the values that guide how we work and how we support our clients.”

The successful re-accreditation further bolsters Vision One’s position as a trusted research partner for organizations seeking reliable, ethical and internationally validated insight.

About Vision One

Established in 1999, Vision One Research is an award-winning, full-service market research and insight agency. The company specializes in domestic and international B2B research, as well as consumer and social market research , helping organizations make confident, evidence-based decisions through robust and ethical research practices.