MARRY ME MARINARA LAUNCHES DATE NIGHT GIFT BASKETS JUST IN TIME FOR VALENTINE’S DAY

Gourmet Pasta Sauce Brand Offers Couples a Restaurant-Quality Romantic Dinner Experience at Home for Under $20

WILMINGTON, NC — Marry Me Marinara, the artisan pasta sauce company known for its slow-simmered gourmet marinara, today announced the launch of its new Date Night Dinner Box and Date Night Gift Basket collections, offering couples a complete romantic dinner experience delivered to their door just in time for Valentine’s Day.

As restaurant reservations become increasingly difficult to secure and dining costs continue to rise, more couples are discovering that the best date night dinners happen at home. According to recent surveys, the average Valentine’s Day restaurant dinner for two now exceeds $150—a price point that has driven a significant shift toward at-home celebrations.

“We created these kits because we believe romance shouldn’t require a reservation or a three-figure bill,” said Adrian Willis, founder of Marry Me Marinara. “Our Date Night Gift Box gives couples everything they need for an unforgettable evening—gourmet marinara made with San Marzano tomatoes, premium penne pasta, and even a romance connection guide with conversation prompts. It’s restaurant-quality romance in 30 minutes.”

The Date Night Gift Box ($19.95) includes the brand’s signature Marry Me Marinara sauce, artisan pasta, and a printed guide designed to spark meaningful conversation. For those seeking a more elaborate gift, the Date Night Gift Basket ($34.95) adds premium extras including candles, chocolate, and wine pairing suggestions.

Both products arrive gift-ready with elegant packaging, making them ideal Valentine’s Day gifts for couples, newlyweds, and anyone looking to prioritize connection over convenience. The company offers free shipping on orders over $49 and guarantees delivery before February 14th for orders placed by February 10th.

To complement the product launch, Marry Me Marinara has published a comprehensive guide featuring 15 easy date night dinners that can be prepared in under an hour. The free resource, available at marrymemarinara.com/date-night-dinners, includes complete recipes, wine pairings, and tips for creating restaurant-quality ambiance at home.

“The food is just the vehicle for connection,” Willis added. “You don’t need to be a chef or spend hours in the kitchen. You just need intention—and maybe a really good marinara sauce.”

The Date Night Gift Box and Date Night Gift Basket are available now exclusively at marrymemarinara.com.

ABOUT MARRY ME MARINARA

Marry Me Marinara is a Wilmington, NC-based artisan food company specializing in small-batch, gourmet pasta sauces and romantic dinner kits for couples. Founded on the belief that the best meals bring people together, the company crafts all-natural sauces using San Marzano tomatoes, cold-pressed olive oil, fresh garlic, and basil—with no added sugar or preservatives. Learn more at marrymemarinara.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Marry Me Marinara

Email: press@marrymemarinara.com

Phone: (910) 694-6924

Website: https://marrymemarinara.com

https://thenewsfront.com/marry-me-marinara-launches-date-night-gift-baskets-just-in-time-for-valentines-day/

106 N Water St #111M

Wilmington

NC

United States

+1 910 694 6924

https://marrymemarinara.com/