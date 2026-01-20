DMR News

Safety Training Seminars Opens A New CPR Certification School in Fresno, CA

ByEthan Lin

Jan 20, 2026

Safety Training Seminars is proud to announce the opening of its newest CPR Certification school in Fresno, California, expanding access to high-quality life-saving education for healthcare professionals, first responders, and the local community. The new training center is now open at 433 E. Keats Avenue, Fresno, CA, and offers comprehensive BLS, ACLS, and PALS certification courses.

The Fresno location is designed to serve nurses, physicians, EMTs, paramedics, dentists, medical students, and allied health professionals who require dependable, efficient, and hands-on CPR training. Courses are taught by experienced instructors who emphasize real-world scenarios, confidence building, and practical skills that translate directly to emergency situations.

“Opening a Fresno training center allows us to better serve the Central Valley with convenient, professional CPR certification,” said Laura Seidel. “Our goal has always been to make high-quality life-saving education accessible, consistent, and stress-free while maintaining the highest instructional standards.”

The new CPR school offers flexible scheduling, including weekday and weekend classes, to accommodate busy work and academic schedules. Students benefit from modern training equipment, streamlined class formats, and a supportive learning environment focused on skill mastery and readiness.

Safety Training Seminars has built a strong reputation throughout California for providing reliable CPR and advanced life support education. The Fresno expansion reflects the organization’s continued commitment to community safety, workforce preparedness, and supporting healthcare systems across the state.

Residents and medical professionals in Fresno and surrounding Central Valley communities now have a local option for trusted CPR certification and renewal training without the need to travel long distances.

Location:

433 E. Keats Avenue

Fresno, CA

About Safety Training Seminars

Safety Training Seminars is a leading provider of CPR, BLS, ACLS, and PALS certification courses across California. Known for professional instruction, convenient scheduling, and high training standards, the organization serves thousands of healthcare providers and community members each year.

For more information about Safety Training Seminars, use the contact details below:

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

