Voices of Liberty Podcast Debuts at #4 on iTunes in the United States

Voices of Liberty, a new national podcast powered by Young Americans for Liberty and hosted by Sean Themea, debuted at #4 on iTunes in the United States in its category, signaling strong early engagement from listeners nationwide.

Voices of Liberty brings forward the untold stories of the next generation of liberty leaders, highlighting individuals actively defending America’s founding principles and advancing freedom in measurable ways. The show features in-depth conversations with entrepreneurs demonstrating the power of free markets, elected officials challenging big government, and student activists advocating for liberty on college campuses across the country.

“This debut reflects a real appetite for authentic stories about liberty and leadership,” said host Sean Themea. “People want to hear from those who are doing the work, challenging the status quo, and proving that liberty is not an abstract idea, but a movement that is winning in this political climate.”

Each episode focuses on the personal journeys behind the movement, exploring how individuals become involved, overcome resistance, build support, and drive change in government, culture, and their communities. The podcast highlights the people making liberty win today and reinforces a central message: liberty can, and will, be achieved in this generation.

The podcast is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Pandora, YouTube, and all major podcast platforms.

Listen to the podcast here:

https://www.podbean.com/site/podcatcher/index/blog/6mWPjVCzDun3

To learn more about Young Americans for Liberty, visit https://yaliberty.org/ .

