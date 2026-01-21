DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Latest News

Voices of Liberty Podcast Debuts at #4 on iTunes in the United States

ByEthan Lin

Jan 21, 2026

Voices of Liberty, a new national podcast powered by Young Americans for Liberty and hosted by Sean Themea, debuted at #4 on iTunes in the United States in its category, signaling strong early engagement from listeners nationwide.

Voices of Liberty brings forward the untold stories of the next generation of liberty leaders, highlighting individuals actively defending America’s founding principles and advancing freedom in measurable ways. The show features in-depth conversations with entrepreneurs demonstrating the power of free markets, elected officials challenging big government, and student activists advocating for liberty on college campuses across the country.

“This debut reflects a real appetite for authentic stories about liberty and leadership,” said host Sean Themea. “People want to hear from those who are doing the work, challenging the status quo, and proving that liberty is not an abstract idea, but a movement that is winning in this political climate.”

Each episode focuses on the personal journeys behind the movement, exploring how individuals become involved, overcome resistance, build support, and drive change in government, culture, and their communities. The podcast highlights the people making liberty win today and reinforces a central message: liberty can, and will, be achieved in this generation.

The podcast is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Pandora, YouTube, and all major podcast platforms.

Listen to the podcast here:

https://www.podbean.com/site/podcatcher/index/blog/6mWPjVCzDun3

To learn more about Young Americans for Liberty, visit https://yaliberty.org/.

About Voices of Liberty

Voices of Liberty is a national podcast powered by Young Americans for Liberty, featuring conversations with leaders, entrepreneurs, elected officials, and student activists advancing the cause of liberty across the United States.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

Related News

African Scenic Safaris – A Sustainable Tour Operator In Tanzania, Guided by Travel Light Travel Right!
Jan 23, 2026 Ethan Lin
Australian Home Resales Reach Two-Decade High for Profitability, Though Unit Markets Remain Uneven
Jan 23, 2026 Ethan Lin
Monty’s Ark Adventures Announces Limited Private Boat Charters for Sail4th 250 in New York City
Jan 22, 2026 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2026 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801