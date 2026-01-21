Modern Minds Health Announces Launch of AMPA 1-Day TMS in Sacramento

Modern Minds Health Launches AMPA 1-Day TMS in Sacramento, Setting a New Standard for Accelerated Psychiatric Care

Modern Minds Health, a leading mental health clinic in Sacramento, is proud to announce the launch of the AMPA 1-Day Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) treatment. This groundbreaking service provides patients with accelerated TMS therapy, consolidating the treatment into a single day while maintaining high standards of care, safety, and patient comfort.

Breaking Barriers in Mental Health Care with AMPA 1-Day TMS

Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) has long been recognized as a powerful, non-invasive therapy for individuals battling treatment-resistant depression. By using magnetic pulses to stimulate specific regions of the brain, TMS has a robust evidence base demonstrating its ability to alleviate symptoms of depression where other treatments have failed.

With the introduction of AMPA 1-Day TMS, Modern Minds Health is revolutionizing the accessibility and efficiency of this treatment. The innovative 1-Day format condenses multiple sessions of TMS into one day, offering a faster pathway to recovery for eligible patients. AMPA 1-Day TMS is specifically designed for individuals seeking rapid relief, particularly those who have struggled with long wait times or are unable to commit to traditional multi-day treatment schedules, which can require up to several months of daily treatment sessions.

Why AMPA 1-Day TMS Matters to Patients in Sacramento

For many patients dealing with depression and other mental health conditions, waiting weeks or months for relief is not an option. AMPA 1-Day TMS provides an accelerated approach, allowing patients to receive the benefits of TMS therapy in a single, carefully monitored day of treatment. This new offering enables patients to access effective mental health care quickly and effectively.

“AMPA 1-Day TMS is designed for patients who need rapid, evidence-based care and want it now,” says Dr. Hammad Khan, Medical Director of Modern Minds Health. “By consolidating multiple TMS sessions into one day, we are able to offer a faster path to recovery – this is an absolute game changer.

How the 1-Day TMS Treatment Works

AMPA 1-Day TMS utilizes the same proven TMS technology as the traditional multi-session format, but with a condensed schedule and a revolutionary camera-based brainmapping system. The treatment is tailored to each patient’s specific neuroanatomy and clinical needs, starting with a comprehensive assessment and evaluation to determine suitability. Once approved, patients will undergo multiple TMS sessions in a single day, each designed to provide therapeutic benefits while minimizing disruptions to their schedule. As Dr. Khan quotes, published studies have shown 87% of patients experiencing an improvement in depression symptoms and 72% achieving clinical remission.

Throughout the process, patients are closely monitored by experienced clinicians to ensure their comfort, treatment response, and safety. In addition, aftercare and follow-up plans are established to maximize the benefits of the treatment and ensure long-term success.

Local Access to Advanced Treatment at Modern Minds Health

For Sacramento-area residents, the launch of AMPA 1-Day TMS marks a significant milestone in local access to advanced psychiatric care. Prior to this, patients seeking rapid TMS treatment often had to travel hours away or even out of state. Now, Modern Minds Health is providing an option for accelerated treatment locally, ensuring that residents of Northern California can access cutting-edge care without leaving their community.

“Having grown up in this community, this launch is personal,” Dr. Khan continues. “Through this partnership, Modern Minds Health is proud to be the first clinic to offer AMPA TMS in Sacramento — so eligible patients can access high-quality, evidence-based care close to home.”

Commitment to Excellence in Mental Health Care

Modern Minds Health is widely recognized for its leadership in interventional psychiatry, offering an array of services designed to treat complex mental health conditions. In addition to TMS, the clinic provides Spravato treatment for patients with treatment-resistant depression, and specializes in personalized care plans that address the unique needs of each individual.

The clinic is also known for its luxurious, calming environment, where patients can receive treatment in comfort and privacy. This patient-centered approach ensures that individuals receive the most effective care in a setting that promotes healing and well-being.

About Modern Minds Health

Modern Minds Health is a premier mental health clinic in Sacramento, California, offering advanced, evidence-based psychiatric care—including TMS, Spravato, and other interventional therapies for depression, anxiety, PTSD, and related conditions. Known for a high-touch, patient-centered approach, the clinic delivers personalized care in a calm, supportive setting, led by Dr. Hammad Khan, who also serves as the Director of Interventional Psychiatry at Sutter Center for Psychiatry and has previously served as VCF Faculty at the UC Davis School of Medicine. The clinic offers in-person services in Sacramento and telehealth consultations across California.

