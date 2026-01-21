Lycamobile Australia Snag Another Accolade with Finder’s Mobile Awards for 2026

Lycamobile Australia has been recognised for its outstanding customer-first prepaid mobile offerings at the prestigious Finder Mobile Awards 2026.

There were two award-winning offerings from Lycamobile:

Best Long Expiry Prepaid Mobile Provider – Winner: Lycamobile’s long-expiry plans stood out for offering big data at highly competitive prices, plus extra perks including eSIM sign-up options and unlimited calls to 35 international destinations.

Value SIM Only Mobile Provider – Highly Commended: Lycamobile's SIM-only plans delivered excellent value without compromising on data, helping customers stay connected while managing costs effectively.

The Finder Mobile Awards celebrate Australia’s leading mobile providers, evaluating products across value, high-data allowances, and plan duration. Over 290 products from 47 providers were assessed during the 12-month judging period. All winners meet Finder’s rigorous editorial standards and are selected independently of partnerships.

The award wins are the result of a customer-first approach implemented in early 2025, which has driven growth for Lycamobile Australia. Plan activations have increased throughout the year with more than 50% growth in the final quarter.

Discussing the success of the transformation Will Beukes, Head of Digital, Lycamobile Australia, said:

“We have streamlined the number of plans available from 21 to nine, following a detailed review of customer needs. Our new plans have been designed to deliver maximum value to Australian customers. To further support customers, we have expanded our eSIM options and invested in digital innovation and user-centric experiences.”

Noman Abassi, Country Director, Lycamobile Group Australia, said:

“These awards are a testament to our commitment to delivering value, flexibility, and real results for our customers. By simplifying our plans and focusing on what Australians truly need, we’ve not only provided cost-effective solutions without compromising on service quality but also achieved strong market growth and customer adoption. We’re proud to be recognised for our efforts and will continue to innovate in ways that deliver both exceptional experiences and measurable success for our customers.”