MVS Audio Visual Provides AV Equipment Installation for RegTech Leader CUBE

CUBE is the leading provider of RegTech services and a pioneer in automated regulatory intelligence across multiple sectors. As a result of success and the need to provide a base for continued growth and development, CUBE opened a new office in London’s iconic Tower 42. Technology was a critical component of the office move and Cube needed an experienced partner to fulfil the AV equipment installation at the CUBE offices within a tight timescale. After much deliberation, they chose MVS Audio Visual as their expert partner.

It was an incredible success that showcased MVS Audio Visual’s ability to deliver such a large-scale project on time, equipping the new CUBE offices with all the AV equipment it needed for a range of purposes.

The Challenge: Working To A Strict Time Frame

The speed of CUBE’s growth and success was matched by the project timelines. CUBE’s success is based on the use of technology, and they were looking for an expert AV Partner that could work with them to design a custom AV installation that would aid their team’s ability to innovate and thrive and deliver it within a short timeframe.

MVS Audio Visual was selected as their preferred partner after a highly competitive pitch process. CUBE liked what they saw and believed that MVS Audio Visual’s tried and tested approach would help them create an office space that reflected the brand’s identity and need for innovation.

The Solution: An Extensive Office Installation

MVS Audio Visual designed and installed 21 spaces within CUBE’s new Tower 42 office. This included unique areas, including an AI Lab and cinema, as well as a Townhall meeting area for employees, a Training Room, Meeting Rooms and Executive Offices. Yealink was the primary vendor chosen for Microsoft Teams rooms, along with LG for meeting room displays and desk monitors.

The company also implemented desk booking and wayfinding from GoBright, along with digital signage via Signagelive to complete the full AV installation. It was all completed within the required timeframe and gave CUBE staff the tools they require from Day 1.

The Result: Helping To Continue CUBE’s Impressive Growth

Thanks to MVS Audio Visual, CUBE now has an office environment that enables its people with simple-to-use, consistent and reliable AV technology. This lets users concentrate on their daily operations and empowers them to concentrate on driving CUBE’s impressive growth even further.

Barry Sage, Head of Workplace Services at CUBE, said, “When we opened our new City of London office, we set out to create a technology-enabled workspace that supports seamless collaboration and meaningful engagement with our customers and partners. AV was critical. MVS were a true partner – shaping the solution, integrating with the wider fit-out and meeting demanding timelines. Thanks to MVS, our meeting spaces and shared areas were fully operational from day one.”

About MVS Audio Visual

