MyTurkishCharter Presents 2026 Luxury Yacht Charters to Turkey’s Ancient Cities, Coastal Ruins and UNESCO Sites

My Turkish Charter, operated by DMA Yachting, announces new 2026 guidance designed to help travelers plan incredible luxury yacht charters in Turkey, emphasizing what makes the region unique: the combination of high-end yachting and remarkably easy access to ancient cities, coastal ruins, and UNESCO sites. Many of these locations sit directly on the shoreline or can only be reached by boat, offering experiences that are not available through land-based travel.

The company reports continued interest in luxury yacht charters in Turkey , with routes that offer short cruising distances to major archaeological sites. According to MyTurkishCharter, guests can anchor in quiet bays beside entire ancient cities, stand in amphitheaters with direct views of their yacht, and snorkel over submerged ruins just meters from their floating luxury havens.

One example highlighted by MyTurkeyCharter is the ancient city of Knidos, where yachts can anchor just below the hillside amphitheater overlooking the old harbor. “Knidos shows exactly why this coastline is so special,” says Chris de Kock, charter broker with My Turkey Charter. “You arrive by yacht, take the tender ashore, and you’re standing inside an amphitheater with clear views back to your luxury yacht. The access is so incredibly convenient, and the experience is utterly mind-blowing, something you simply don’t get in most parts of the Mediterranean.”

Similarly, the Roman harbor city of Phaselis, set across three natural bays, offers one of the easiest-accessible ancient sites in Turkey for yacht charters . Guests can step directly from the beach into an archaeological landscape of stone streets, bathhouses, and shaded forest, all within meters of their anchorage.

But one thing is the locations. Another essential factor is the yacht. The vessels offered through MyTurkishCharter typically include spacious cabins, jacuzzis, private chefs, and beach decks extended with floating platforms that create extra lounging space. Water toys launch directly from the stern, making time at anchor a major part of the experience.

The Turquoise Coast continues to shape itinerary planning due to its protected coves, short inter-bay routes, and calm stretches of water. Many journeys begin in the Gocek region, where a Gocek yacht charter offers immediate access to quiet inlets, forested hillsides, and cultural sites positioned along the shoreline.

“Turkey is an ancient history goldmine,” says Leonidas Marousos, DMA Yachting’s Athens-based charter broker. “What makes it exceptional for yachting is how closely these sites sit together, and how many of them are directly accessible from the water. Guests move from one period of history to another in short hops, while still enjoying the luxury and privacy of a yacht. It’s a combination that is very hard to match elsewhere in the Mediterranean.”

MyTurkishCharter expects these overlapping factors—heritage access, quiet nature, spacious anchorages, and efficient travel distances—to spark growing interest in private yacht charters in Turkey throughout 2026. The company’s new guidance aims to help travelers understand how a Turkey yacht charter can pair comfort with direct encounters with the region’s cultural and natural landscape.