Exotica Charters Unveils Ultra-Exclusive Yacht Experiences in the World’s Most Remote Destinations

Exotica Charters introduces a new era of luxury yachting with bespoke expeditions onboard fully crewed luxury yachts to some of the world’s most remote paradises. Destinations highlighted by Exotica include the coral-fringed atolls of the Maldives, the untouched Raja Ampat archipelago, and the otherworldly Galapagos Islands.

Exotica Charters is changing the way people think about luxury yacht travel. The high-end brokerage, operated by DMA Yachting, is now offering a series of curated voyages to destinations that are as wild as they are beautiful – places like Raja Ampat, French Polynesia, Galapagos, and the Maldives, where few travelers go, and even fewer go in this kind of style.

Rather than just booking boats, Exotica creates experiences, pairing stunning yachts with deeply personalized itineraries, expert crews, and destinations chosen for their natural beauty, remoteness, and cultural depth. Every trip is tailored by people who’ve actually worked, sailed, and dived in these regions.

“This isn’t about following the crowds, it’s about discovering places that still feel wild,” says C.J. Coetzee, charter broker at Exotica Charters and a former yacht captain. “Raja Ampat, the Maldives, French Polynesia, these places aren’t just beautiful, they’re alive. You’re anchoring off uninhabited islands, snorkeling over truly thriving reefs, watching the sun rise where no one else is. It is simply access to some of the last true paradises on Earth.”

Exotica also helps clients navigate the range of yacht options, which vary significantly by region. In the Maldives, shallow-draft motor yachts and catamarans are ideal for accessing remote atolls and sandbanks. In contrast, an Indonesia yacht charter often means sailing aboard traditional wooden phinisis–uniquely crafted vessels that suit the cultural and natural setting of places like Raja Ampat and Komodo National Park.

“We get excited about matching the right guest with the right yacht, crew, and destination,” says Lian Blacquiere, yacht charter broker and qualified Divemaster with Exotica Charters. “If someone wants to dive untouched reefs in Raja Ampat or swim with manta rays in the Maldives, we know where to go, when to go, and who to go with. These are voyages we are extremely passionate about.”

A Raja Ampat yacht charter with Exotica includes diving and snorkeling among coral gardens, jungle hikes to panoramic viewpoints, swimming with manta rays, and cultural stops in remote island villages, far from the typical tourist trail – trips that are not possible without getting there by private yacht.

On a yacht charter in the Maldives , Exotica’s itineraries go beyond resort zones, allowing guests to hop between remote atolls, dive lesser-known sites, and enjoy true privacy aboard vessels designed for shallow waters and smooth cruising.

One of the most unique and logistically complex destinations Exotica offers is the Galapagos Islands. To charter a private yacht in the Galapagos Islands means navigating a protected national park with strict regulations, limited permits, and a need for experienced local crew. Exotica handles every detail, from compliant itineraries to onboard naturalist guides, giving guests rare access to the archipelago’s surreal landscapes and iconic wildlife–giant tortoises, marine iguanas, and blue-footed boobies included. It’s an adventure at the edge of the world, delivered with complete comfort and care.

With a team made up of former yacht crew, captains, divers, and ocean lovers, Exotica Charters offers more than just luxury; they bring their clients into a world they would never have found on their own.