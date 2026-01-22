Paterson Consulting Announces Wesley Ryan James Paterson’s Inclusion in Marquis Who’s Who for Excellence in Consulting

Paterson Consulting Inc. is proud to announce that Wesley Ryan James Paterson, CMC, founder and Senior Management Consultant, has been selected for inclusion in the prestigious Marquis Who’s Who biographical volume. This distinction acknowledges Paterson’s significant contributions to the fields of business consulting, leadership development, and innovation. Individuals featured in Marquis Who’s Who are recognized based on their career achievements, accomplishments, and professional standing in their respective industries.

A Distinguished Career in Consulting and Leadership Development

Wesley Ryan James Paterson has built a distinguished career as a certified management consultant and a leader in the field of business innovation. As president of Paterson Consulting Inc., founded in 2017, Paterson has led transformative projects across Alberta, Canada, and internationally. His firm has been instrumental in driving sustainable business practices and fostering corporate growth through cutting-edge strategies and leadership development programs.

Under his leadership, Paterson Consulting Inc. received top consulting awards, including Canada’s Consulting Project of the Year in 2024 for its collaboration with cleantech organization Carbon Oxytech. The firm also secured the Gold Project of the Year award and earned a spot among the Constantinus International Top 10. These accolades reflect Paterson’s commitment to excellence and the impact of his work in transforming industries.

In addition, Paterson’s innovative work in converting abandoned oil and gas sites into micro-solar facilities garnered the Silver Project of the Year award in 2025. This groundbreaking project was featured in a segment on the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) and contributed to the advancement of large-scale pipeline initiatives across Canada and into the United States.

Paterson’s Broad Influence Across Multiple Sectors

Beyond his role at Paterson Consulting, Wesley Paterson has also made an impact in the health and wellness sector. He and his wife Jennifer co-own Sedona North, a business that provides corporate wellness consultation and specializes in fertility nutrition and skincare education for individuals and families.

Additionally, Paterson has been involved in education as a Facilitator for the Department of Business & Continuing Studies at Medicine Hat College since 2023. His previous experience as Corporate Training Officer at the college further illustrates his commitment to developing future leaders and organizations.

As a global thought leader, Paterson is a sought-after keynote speaker and facilitator, working with industry leaders to drive innovation and achieve organizational goals. He is an authorized partner with KIAMI Asset & Maintenance Management, Matics Manufacturing Analytics Ltd., and Automation Intellect, further demonstrating his influence across various sectors.

Thought Leadership and Recognition in the Consulting Industry

Wesley Paterson’s expertise extends beyond consulting into the realms of digital transformation, leadership development, and sustainable innovation. His recent recognition in Marquis Who’s Who adds to a growing list of accolades, including nominations for the Constantinus Award and the ICMCA Emerging Professional Award.

Paterson’s ongoing commitment to his profession is evident in his efforts to integrate Industry 4.0 technologies into businesses and champion the adoption of inclusive practices during technological transitions. His leadership in these areas has earned him international recognition, and he continues to advocate for sustainable business practices that not only drive economic growth but also contribute to the well-being of communities and the environment.

Personal and Professional Growth

Paterson’s approach to consulting is shaped by his background in martial arts, which instilled in him qualities of discipline, resilience, and strategic thinking. These principles are reflected in his work, where he helps organizations cultivate these traits within their teams.

In his personal life, Paterson is equally committed to personal growth, balancing a successful career with outdoor activities such as skiing, scuba diving, and hiking. These activities not only foster creativity but also provide him with time for reflection and innovation, which he integrates into his consulting work.

About Paterson Consulting

Paterson Consulting Inc. is a leading management consulting firm specializing in business innovation, leadership development, and digital transformation. The firm’s focus is on helping organizations adopt sustainable practices and achieve long-term growth. Paterson Consulting continues to make a global impact, and Wesley will be releasing his groundbreaking leadership book, The Hero’s Rope in 2026. The firm’s president, Wesley Paterson, is a recognized expert in these fields and a sought-after thought leader and keynote speaker.

Media Contact

Wesley Paterson

Senior Management Consultant

Paterson Consulting

Email: wes@patersonconsulting.ca

Website

LinkedIn

Testimonials