NextGen Scientific Launches $10M Reg D Offering on Texture Capital via KoreConX

Ethan Lin

Jan 23, 2026

NextGen Scientific, a health science company advancing breakthrough cancer therapeutics alongside revenue-generating wellness products, today announced the launch of its $10 million Regulation D offering, now live on Texture Capital, a FINRA-member broker-dealer, powered by KoreConX.

To date, NextGen Scientific has raised $75 million, supporting active clinical programs targeting cancer and dermatological conditions, while simultaneously scaling a portfolio of premium, science-backed wellness products already generating revenue.

The current Reg D offering provides accredited investors the opportunity to participate in NextGen’s next phase of growth, with a minimum investment of $25,000.

“NextGen Scientific is uniquely positioned at the intersection of therapeutic innovation and commercial scalability,” said Jason West, EVP. “With strong clinical momentum, long-term patent protection, and a growing consumer health business, this offering allows investors to engage at a pivotal inflection point.”

Offering Highlights

  • Offering Type: Regulation D
  • Target Raise: $10,000,000
  • Minimum Investment: $25,000
  • Total Capital Raised to Date: $75,000,000
  • Broker-Dealer: Texture Capital
  • Technology Platform: KoreConX

NextGen’s dual-engine model is designed to mitigate development risk while creating multiple pathways to value—combining long-horizon therapeutic breakthroughs with near-term revenue from wellness products aligned with immune support, inflammation reduction, and overall vitality.

The offering is available exclusively to accredited investors and is being conducted through Texture Capital.

For more information or to review the offering, visit: https://investinnextgen.com/

About NextGen Scientific

NextGen Scientific is a life sciences company advancing innovative cancer and dermatology treatments while commercializing premium wellness products. With active clinical trials, patent protections through 2038, and a growing revenue base, NextGen is building a diversified, scalable healthcare platform.

