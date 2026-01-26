Google Introduces Free Gemini-Powered SAT Practice Exams

Google is expanding its AI education offerings with the launch of free SAT practice exams powered by Gemini, marking a new focus on standardized test preparation.

Gemini Used For SAT Practice

Google said students can now generate a full SAT practice test by prompting Gemini with a request such as “I want to take a practice SAT test.” Gemini delivers the exam, evaluates the student’s responses, and analyzes performance after completion.

According to Google, the system highlights areas of strength, identifies topics that require additional review, and provides detailed explanations for incorrect answers.

Partnerships With Education Providers

Google said it partnered with education companies, including The Princeton Review, to vet the questions used in the practice exams. The company said the goal is to ensure that the material closely reflects the structure and difficulty of the actual SAT.

Access And Equity Considerations

The SAT practice exams are offered at no cost. Google said the initiative is intended to make test preparation more accessible to students who may not have access to paid tutoring or personalized coaching.

The move adds to a growing set of AI-based tools aimed at supporting students outside traditional classroom settings.

Ongoing Debate Around AI In Education

The increased use of AI tools in education has raised concerns among some educators. Teachers have expressed worries that students could rely too heavily on AI systems such as Gemini and ChatGPT to complete academic work, potentially reducing opportunities to develop independent problem-solving skills.

Studies cited in broader discussions about AI in education have suggested that excessive dependence on AI assistance may affect critical thinking and learning outcomes, though views on the issue vary across the education sector.

Impact On Traditional Tutoring

The introduction of free AI-powered SAT preparation also intersects with the existing test tutoring market. Private SAT tutoring has traditionally provided personalized instruction to students preparing for college entrance exams. Google did not comment on how the new feature might affect that industry.

Broader Gemini Education Tools

The SAT practice exams follow other recent education-related Gemini features introduced by Google. These include tools that allow teachers to generate podcast-style audio lessons and features designed to help educators brainstorm ideas, create lesson plans, and customize learning materials.

Featured image credits: Flickr

