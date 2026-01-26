General Motors Shifts Vehicle Production To Kansas As Chevy Bolt EV Winds Down

General Motors is reorganizing its vehicle manufacturing footprint, moving production away from China and Mexico to a U.S. factory in Kansas, a change that will also bring an end to the rebooted Chevrolet Bolt EV.

Production Changes Driven By Policy And Costs

General Motors is reshuffling where several vehicles are built as tariffs under the Trump administration and the removal of the federal EV tax credit increase the cost of importing vehicles into the United States. The tax credit had offered up to $7,500 off qualifying electric vehicles.

As part of the shift, GM will reduce reliance on factories in China and Mexico and increase production at its Fairfax Assembly Plant in Kansas.

End Of The Rebooted Chevy Bolt EV

The Chevrolet Bolt EV, the only vehicle currently produced at the Fairfax Assembly Plant, will be phased out. Production of the 2027 Chevy Bolt EV, which arrived in U.S. dealerships this month, is expected to end in roughly a year and a half.

The new Bolt EV is priced at $29,990, including destination fees, making it one of the lowest-priced new electric vehicles available in the U.S. market.

A GM spokesperson told TechCrunch that the Bolt was always intended to be a limited-run model.

“When we revealed Bolt in October, we said and it was widely reported that it’d be a limited run model,” the spokesperson said. “We had also previously announced the gas-powered Equinox would be coming to Fairfax in mid 2027 after Bolt production ramps down.”

New Models Moving To Fairfax Assembly

GM confirmed to TechCrunch that the next-generation Buick Envision, currently manufactured in China, will move to the Fairfax Assembly Plant beginning in 2028.

In addition, the gas-powered Chevrolet Equinox, which is currently built at the San Luis Potosí plant in Mexico, will shift production to Kansas in mid-2027.

Broader EV Lineup

GM continues to sell other electric vehicles, including the electric Chevrolet Equinox and Chevrolet Blazer. The company has also stated that it plans to make future investments at the Fairfax Assembly Plant tied to its next generation of affordable electric vehicles.

Featured image credits: Flickr

