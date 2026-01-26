SOLD Media Launches High-Impact Real Estate Events Service to Drive Sales, Not Just Exposure

SOLD has officially launched its new specialised service, High-Impact Real Estate Events, designed to help developers, brokerages, and investment firms transform events into powerful sales and brand-building platforms. As a leading real estate marketing agency , SOLD continues to expand its integrated offering by combining strategy, performance marketing, PR, and experiential execution under one unified growth framework.

Unlike traditional event management approaches that focus mainly on visibility, SOLD’s new service is built around one objective: driving real commercial outcomes from off-plan sales and broker engagement to investor confidence and long-term brand positioning.

“Our focus is not on creating photo opportunities. It is on creating business results,” said Andy Birt, CEO of SOLD. “Every event is structured to support sales, PR, and brand trust simultaneously.”

A New Standard for Real Estate Events

The High-Impact Real Estate Events service covers:

Project Launch Events

Strategic launch concepts, full event production, HNWI and family office guest strategies, branded invitations, RSVP funnels, live presentations, experience zones, and full on-site content capture.

Ground Breaking & Handing Over Ceremonies

Milestone ceremonies with stakeholder coordination, government and VIP protocol, speech writing, press packs, and full event management.

Broker & Agent Events

Targeted broker invite strategies, incentive positioning, project presentations, co-branded materials, and post-event engagement tracking to convert brokers into active sales partners.

Media & PR Events

Press conferences, media briefings, journalist outreach, story angles, press kits, and integration with digital PR and SEO for maximum visibility.

Built for Developers, Brokerages, and Investors

The service is designed specifically for:

Property Developers – to secure early off-plan sales and strengthen investor trust.

– to secure early off-plan sales and strengthen investor trust. Real Estate Brokerages – to deepen loyalty with top agents and attract new talent.

– to deepen loyalty with top agents and attract new talent. Investment Funds & Asset Owners – to communicate returns, stability, and long-term value to serious partners.

Strategy Before Spectacle

Each event begins with a strategic framework covering:

Guest profiling and invite hierarchy

Sales funnel alignment

PR story positioning

Content and distribution planning

Post-event lead and engagement tracking

This ensures every event works as part of a broader sales and brand ecosystem rather than a standalone activity.

Strengthening SOLD’s Full-Stack Real Estate Marketing Offering

The launch of High-Impact Real Estate Events further strengthens SOLD’s position as a full-service real estate marketing partner, combining digital performance marketing, branding, PR, content, and now experiential brand execution under one integrated strategy.

﻿﻿