Meta Seeks To Limit Evidence Ahead Of New Mexico Child Safety Trial

Meta is preparing to go to trial in New Mexico over allegations that it failed to protect minors from sexual exploitation on its platforms, while simultaneously asking the court to restrict what evidence can be presented against the company.

Lawsuit Filed By New Mexico Attorney General

The case was filed in late 2023 by Raúl Torrez, who accuses Meta of not doing enough to shield children from online predators, trafficking, and sexual abuse.

According to the complaint, Meta allegedly allowed sexually explicit material to reach minors and failed to implement sufficient safeguards to protect young users across its platforms.

The trial is scheduled to begin on February 2 and is considered the first state-level trial of its kind focused on child sexual exploitation tied to social media platforms.

Efforts To Exclude Evidence

As the trial date approaches, Meta’s legal team has filed motions seeking to exclude a wide range of materials from being introduced in court. According to public records reviewed by Wired, Meta is asking the court to block research related to social media’s effects on youth mental health, stories involving teen suicides linked to social media use, references to Meta’s finances, and information about the company’s past privacy violations.

The filings also seek to prevent any discussion of Meta Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg’s college years.

Scope Of Requested Limitations

Meta has additionally requested that the court bar references to its artificial intelligence chatbots. Two legal experts who spoke to Wired said that while companies often try to narrow the scope of evidence in high-profile trials, the breadth of Meta’s requests is unusual.

The company has argued that the excluded materials are either irrelevant to the claims at issue or could unfairly influence the jury.

Public Health Warnings And Internal Surveys

Among the materials Meta is seeking to exclude is a public health warning issued by former U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy about the impact of social media on youth mental health.

Meta has also asked the court to block surveys, including some conducted internally, that examine the prevalence of inappropriate content on its platforms. The company argues that such information should not be considered as part of the trial.

Trial Context

The lawsuit centers on whether Meta met its obligations to protect minors using its services. The outcome could set a precedent for how state governments pursue child safety cases involving large technology platforms.

Featured image credits: Heute.at

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.