Excursion to Himalayas Announces New Sustainable Travel Partnership to Enhance Bhutan Tour Experiences

New Partnership Enhances Sustainable Travel in Bhutan

Excursion to Himalayas, a premier tour operator based in Bhutan , is pleased to announce a new partnership with several eco-lodges and sustainable accommodations across the country. This collaboration is designed to offer travelers even more options for eco-friendly stays and immersive cultural experiences while supporting Bhutan’s commitment to sustainable tourism.

The partnership expands the range of accommodations available for tourists, integrating both traditional and modern eco-lodges that prioritize environmental responsibility. The newly added accommodations align with Bhutan’s sustainability principles, ensuring that guests enjoy not only a unique Luxury travel experience but also contribute to the preservation of the country’s natural beauty and cultural heritage.

“We are excited about this new partnership, as it allows us to offer our clients even more options for experiencing the beauty of Bhutan in a responsible and immersive way,” said Mindu Dorji, CEO of Excursion to Himalayas. “This partnership underscores our commitment to sustainability and cultural preservation, ensuring that travelers can enjoy Bhutan’s breathtaking landscapes while respecting the environment.”

A Commitment to Cultural Preservation and Responsible Travel

The eco-lodges featured in this partnership reflect Bhutan’s dedication to cultural preservation and low-impact tourism. These accommodations are built using sustainable materials, feature renewable energy sources, and promote local Bhutanese culture. Travelers will have the opportunity to experience authentic Bhutanese hospitality and stay in environments that support both environmental and community welfare.

“Through this partnership, we aim to foster a deeper connection between our visitors and the local culture while minimizing the environmental impact of their travels,” added Dorji. “We believe this is a crucial step in supporting Bhutan’s vision for sustainable development.”

Expanding Bhutan’s Sustainable Tourism Model

Bhutan’s tourism industry is built on the principles of high-value, low-impact travel. The new partnership is part of the country’s ongoing efforts to maintain a sustainable and culturally sensitive tourism model, which focuses on preserving the nation’s natural beauty and supporting local communities.

Tourists visiting Bhutan through Excursion to Himalayas will continue to benefit from personalized itineraries, licensed guides, and seamless travel arrangements , now enhanced by more sustainable accommodation options. The tour operator remains committed to offering a holistic travel experience that aligns with Bhutan’s Gross National Happiness (GNH) philosophy, ensuring both travelers and the nation’s environment thrive together.

About Excursion to Himalayas

Excursion to Himalayas is a Bhutanese tour operator specializing in curated, sustainable travel experiences. Founded in 2008, the company offers personalized itineraries to Bhutan, combining cultural immersion, natural exploration, and responsible tourism. Dedicated to sustainability, Excursion to Himalayas aims to provide travelers with unforgettable journeys while supporting Bhutan’s cultural and environmental preservation efforts.

