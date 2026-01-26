Substack Launches TV App For Apple TV And Google TV

Substack is expanding beyond newsletters with the launch of a TV app for Apple TV and Google TV, allowing subscribers to watch video posts and livestreams from creators on the platform.

TV App Debuts In Beta

Substack announced Thursday that its new TV app is now available in beta on Apple TV and Google TV. The app lets subscribers watch video content produced by authors on Substack, including prerecorded videos and livestreams.

Both free and paid subscribers can access the TV app, with viewing privileges tied to their existing subscription tiers. Substack said it plans to introduce paid content previews for free subscribers at a later date.

Discovery And Viewing Features

The TV app includes a TikTok-style “For You” row that highlights videos from Substack creators, alongside recommended content. Substack said it will continue to expand the app’s capabilities, with plans to add audio posts and read-aloud features, enhanced search and discovery tools, and in-app upgrades to paid subscriptions.

The company also plans to introduce dedicated sections for individual publications, where subscribers can browse all videos from a specific creator.

Part Of A Broader Video Push

The TV app launch follows Substack’s broader investment in video and livestreaming as it seeks to compete with platforms such as YouTube and Patreon.

Substack first introduced video posts in 2022. In early 2025, the company enabled creators to monetize videos and rolled out livestreaming to all publishers. It also launched a short-form, TikTok-like video feed within its mobile app in March 2025.

In a blog post announcing the TV app, Substack said the move was intended to give longer video content a more natural viewing environment on television screens.

Mixed Reaction From Users

User response to the announcement has been mixed. Comments on Substack’s blog post raised concerns about the platform’s direction, with some readers questioning whether the company is shifting its focus away from writing toward video.

Several comments criticized the move as a departure from Substack’s original emphasis on longform written content, while others framed it as a venture-backed attempt to broaden the platform’s scope.

Broader Trend Toward TV Screens

Substack is not alone in pushing creator content into the living room. Instagram recently introduced IG for TV, a new experience that allows users to watch Reels on television, starting with Amazon Fire TV.

