Ring Introduces Video Verification Feature To Flag Altered Footage

Ring has introduced a new video authenticity feature designed to make it easier to determine whether footage recorded by its devices has been edited or manipulated.

Ring Verify Aims To Detect Video Changes

Ring, which is owned by Amazon, announced Thursday the launch of Ring Verify, a feature that allows viewers to check whether a Ring video has been altered in any way.

The company said the tool is intended for situations where users receive shared footage, such as videos sent by neighbors or clips that claim to show a specific incident. If a video has been changed, viewers will be notified that it no longer matches the original recording.

How The Verification Works

Ring described the feature as similar to a tamper-evident seal. Any modification to a video, including trimming, cropping, brightness adjustments, filters, or compression applied by sharing platforms, will cause the verification to fail.

Ring said the system will be automatically enabled for every video recorded on Ring devices starting in December 2025. Videos recorded before that date may also show as unverified.

A failed verification does not mean the footage is fake. It only indicates that the video has been altered or that it predates the rollout of the feature.

Requesting Original Footage

When a video fails verification, recipients will be able to request an unedited version of the footage. Ring said this could be useful in scenarios such as insurance claims or other situations where original recordings are required.

The verification status applies to all videos downloaded or shared from Ring’s cloud, regardless of which Ring device captured the footage.

Standards And Limitations

Ring Verify is built on standards from the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity, known as C2PA.

The company noted that videos recorded using end-to-end encryption will not be compatible with the verification feature. Those videos will always appear as “not verified,” according to Ring.

How Users Can Verify Videos

To check a video, users will be able to visit Ring’s verification page and submit a video link to receive instant results. At the time of publication, the verification site was not yet live.

Ring said the correct address will be http://www.ring.com/pages/verify, noting that an earlier blog post had listed the URL incorrectly.

Announcement Delay

Ring said its announcement was delayed due to an outage affecting Microsoft 365 earlier in the day.

Featured image credits: Flickr

