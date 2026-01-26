Gmail Users Report Inbox And Spam Filtering Issues

Some Gmail users are experiencing problems with email sorting and spam detection, according to Google’s Workspace status dashboard.

Issues Begin Early Saturday

Google’s official status page for Google Workspace indicates that the issues began around 5 a.m. Pacific time on Saturday. The dashboard notes reports of emails being misclassified within inboxes, along with an increase in spam warnings.

Users reported that messages typically sorted into categories such as Promotions, Social, or Updates were instead appearing in the Primary inbox. Others said spam warnings were being applied to emails from known and previously trusted senders.

User Reports On Social Media

Several users shared complaints on social media platforms, saying that spam messages were appearing directly in their inboxes and that Gmail’s filtering system appeared to have stopped working as expected.

Some described the issue as a sudden breakdown in Gmail’s usual filtering behavior.

Google Response

Google acknowledged the problem and said it is working on a fix.

“We are actively working to resolve the issue,” the company said in a statement. “As always, we encourage users to follow standard best practices when engaging with messages from unknown senders.”

Google did not provide a timeline for when the issue would be fully resolved.

Featured image credits: Pexels

