simply Relaunches: A New Era of Nutrition Education

In a world where diet culture and extreme nutrition trends often dominate, simply stands as an alternative solution, helping users build sustainable, life-long better nutrition habits. Founded by certified nutritionist Courtney Scioli, simply is a subscription-based app designed to offer daily, obtainable nutrition tips, directly to users’ phones. These tips, curated by certified nutritionists, empower users to make informed choices about their health without the pressure of restrictive diets or overcomplicated routines.

The Journey to Relaunch simply

The story behind simply is one of resilience and learning. In 2010, Scioli began her personal health journey, navigating through the maze of fad diets and restrictive health trends. Determined to find a solution that was sustainable in the long run, she delved deeply into understanding nutrition and how different foods impacted her body. This newfound knowledge sparked a passion for nutrition that eventually led to the founding of simply in 2021.

Despite the initial excitement, the first version of the simply app faced challenges, including crashing on the app stores. However, Scioli’s vision for the app never wavered. After refining her ideas and overcoming self-doubt, she decided to relaunch simply in September 2025, better than ever. This relaunch, marked by a refined user experience and an improved interface, promises to make nutrition education more accessible, practical, and enjoyable for everyone.

As for how the app’s working? It couldn’t be working better. Scioli gives all the credit to her development team, who made this dream a working reality.

simply.: Best Health & Wellness App in the United States of 2025

At Best of Best Review, we are proud to present the 2025 award for Best Health & Wellness App in the United States to simply., the groundbreaking nutrition subscription app reshaping how people approach health. With a mission rooted in simplicity, sustainability, and accessibility, simply. is more than just an app, it’s a lifestyle companion that’s helping users build long-term healthy habits, one daily tip at a time.

simply’s Approach to Healthy Living

What sets simply apart from other health and fitness apps is its dedication to breaking the cycle of restrictive diet culture. simply believes that healthy living should not feel overwhelming. Instead of focusing on calorie-counting or extreme fitness regimens, simply offers a more balanced approach through small, impactful changes.

The app provides users with daily nutrition tips that are practical and easy to implement into their routines. These tips cover a wide range of topics, from understanding the nutritional value of everyday foods to creating meal plans that enhance overall well-being. The best part? Users can select the time of day they want to receive their daily tips, making it easy to integrate them into even the busiest schedules.

Features That Set simply Apart

simply is more than just an app that sends tips—it’s an integrated tool that helps users track their progress and stay motivated. Some of the standout features of the app include:

Daily Nutrition Tips : Expert-curated tips that users can apply to their daily routine, improving their eating habits gradually.

: Expert-curated tips that users can apply to their daily routine, improving their eating habits gradually. Notifications : Customizable notifications so users can receive tips at their preferred time.

: Customizable notifications so users can receive tips at their preferred time. Save and Refer Back : Users can save tips on the homepage for later reference.

: Users can save tips on the homepage for later reference. Tip Tracker : A feature that allows users to track how many tips they’ve successfully applied to their life.

: A feature that allows users to track how many tips they’ve successfully applied to their life. Recipe Library : A wide array of recipes that make healthy eating easy and enjoyable.

: A wide array of recipes that make healthy eating easy and enjoyable. AI Chat : An AI-powered nutrition assistant that answers users’ nutrition-related questions at any time.

: An AI-powered nutrition assistant that answers users’ nutrition-related questions at any time. The Simply Shop : Shop products curated by nutritionists on Simply’s shop or directly within the app.

simply’s focus is on education and empowerment. The app makes it easy for anyone, regardless of their previous nutrition knowledge, to begin their journey toward better nutrition. The approach is rooted in simplicity, creating small but powerful habits that, over time, create significant changes.

Supporting the Next Generation of Healthy Eaters

One of the core missions of simply is to make nutrition education available to everyone, including children. Realizing that kids often lack access to reliable nutrition information, simply has pledged to support children’s nutrition programs globally. A portion of every simply subscription goes toward helping children gain access to healthy foods and proper nutrition education, ensuring that they have the tools they need for a healthier future.

A Personalized Nutrition Experience

simply embraces the future of nutrition with AI-powered tools that personalize the user experience. With the AI chat, users can ask any nutrition-related questions and receive tailored advice, just as they would from a certified nutritionist. This on-demand support ensures that simply users can get information about nutrition whenever they need it.

As health and wellness trends evolve, simply continues to adapt and grow, proving that nutrition doesn’t need to be complicated or overwhelming. By promoting micro habits, the app is leading the way in making healthy living both attainable and sustainable for all.

About simply

simply is a subscription-based nutrition app founded by certified nutritionist Courtney Scioli. simply offers daily, expert-curated nutrition tips to help users build sustainable, healthy habits. The app’s focus on micro habits, combined with its educational approach, makes it easier than ever to integrate nutrition into everyday life. simply is committed to making nutrition education accessible to everyone, regardless of their background or experience.

Special Offer: simply offers a 14-day free trial so users can explore the app and its features before subscribing. This free trial is available to journalists using the code: “gethealthy” to experience the app firsthand.

Download simply on iOS | Download simply on Android

